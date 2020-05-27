Goatheads can be the bane of bicyclists’ existence. This invasive weed species runs rampant in the neighborhoods of Boise, puncturing bike tires and perforating bare feet. In fact, according to the Boise Bicycle Project, approximately 50% of the bikes it donates to kids get flat tires within the first three months. It has become such a pest that three years ago, BBP decided to take matters into its own hands, founding the annual celebration of all things bikes: the Boise Goathead Fest.
Each summer leading up to the festival, BBP calls upon the public to go out and pick goatheads in local neighborhoods, and in 2020 the goal is to collect a total 8,000 pounds. This year’s goathead collection starts on Monday, June 1 and runs through Friday, July 31, in preparation for the festival, which is expected to take place in early August.
According to BBP Engagement Coordinator Nina Schaeffer, the organization hopes to see a big turnout for goathead collection, since people have more time on their hands due to COVID-19.
Participants are encouraged to grab a pair of work gloves and a trash bag, go outside and get to work. The Goathead Fest’s website has detailed instructions about optional tools people may want to use when pulling out the weeds, as well as pictures of what they look like.
There will not be a goathead weigh-in this year as there have been in previous years because of the pandemic, but BBP has asked that people send in pictures of themselves out collecting goatheads.
The virus has also caused a shift in how BBP and its partners will run the actual Goathead Fest in 2020.
“We just have really had to rely on some serious creative problem solving and just kind of going with the flow,” Schaeffer said.
While finalized plans are still in the works for the celebration, Schaeffer said it’s possible that the festival could be broken up into smaller celebrations taking place in individual neighborhoods.