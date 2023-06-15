Support Local Journalism


Boise has finally been blessed with the opportunity to host a triathlon for the first time in about a decade. BASE Idaho has been dedicating the past year to setting up the Treasure Valley Triathlon that is open to all competitors this weekend, June 17-18, for all those who are up for the challenge.

“We’re really encouraging the community to come out. We have various distances, the shorter distances are for beginners and then working all the way up to the Olympic triathlon,” said Board of Directors Member for BASE-Idaho, Sara Bayer.


