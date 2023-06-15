The Treasure Valley Triathlon is a USA Triathlon sanctioned race. Above, Craig Alexander of Australia holds up the finish line after finishing in first place at the Boise Ironman 70.3 with an overall time of 4:02 on Saturday, June 12, 2010.
The Treasure Valley Triathlon is open to all competitors this weekend, June 17-18, for all those who are up for the challenge. Above, a file photo of Jason McCain competing on his handcycle after completing the 0.9 mile swim in the Quest for the Capitol Triathlon in 2012 at Veterans Park in Boise.
Charlie Litchfield
Boise has finally been blessed with the opportunity to host a triathlon for the first time in about a decade. BASE Idaho has been dedicating the past year to setting up the Treasure Valley Triathlon that is open to all competitors this weekend, June 17-18, for all those who are up for the challenge.
“We’re really encouraging the community to come out. We have various distances, the shorter distances are for beginners and then working all the way up to the Olympic triathlon,” said Board of Directors Member for BASE-Idaho, Sara Bayer.
Triathlons are not your everyday walk in the park as it is a difficult event that is divided up into three categories: swimming, biking, and running. Many triathlon competitors spend anywhere from months to years training for this challenging challenge.
The Treasure Valley Triathlon is a USA Triathlon sanctioned race, meaning that it will be used as a qualifying event for Olympic and Paralympic athletes. This triathlon will also be the state championship for high school student athletes, and the list doesn’t stop there with this competition being open to anyone who desires to participate.
“Our mission is to see athletes of all abilities compete together with the able-bodied athletes. We [BASE Idaho] don’t believe in making any separations or over accommodations,” said Bayer, who has volunteered many hours to make this event possible.
BASE Idaho’s goal is to turn the Treasure Valley Triathlon into the largest adaptive triathlon in the country, and to also develop the event into an annual occurrence.
If you don’t believe you’re in the best spot to compete in this event, but still want to be a part of it, BASE Idaho is accepting all volunteers who want to come out and support the competitors on a weekend that is shaping up to be a real treat for those in Boise. The Treasure Valley Triathlon will take place this weekend, June 17-18, at Whitewater Park by Quinn’s Pond and is open to everyone who wants to compete or volunteer.