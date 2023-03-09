Support Local Journalism


Winning a gold medal at the Olympics would likely be the high point of an athlete’s life — heck, even just going to the Olympics would. For Kaitlyn Farrington, who won the gold medal for snowboard halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, it’s possible that may only be one of several life-changing moments in her life. The 33 year old was announced in December 2022 as a backup crew member for the dearMoon mission, the first civilian flight around the moon, scheduled to depart sometime in 2023. “I can’t believe I’m part of this amazing opportunity! Never in a million years did I think I would have the chance to fly around the moon!”

Farrington grew up in Bellevue, a town just south of Sun Valley, where she spent her youth snowboarding on local Bald Mountain. After competing in snowboard competitions in high school, she was invited at the age of 17 to join the U.S. Snowboard Team and proceeded to win her gold medal at the age of 24. Sadly, just eight months after her win, she was diagnosed with congenital cervical stenosis and forced to retire from competitive snowboarding.


