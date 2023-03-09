...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
For Kaitlyn Farrington won the gold medal for snowboard halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Winning a gold medal at the Olympics would likely be the high point of an athlete’s life — heck, even just going to the Olympics would. For Kaitlyn Farrington, who won the gold medal for snowboard halfpipe at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, it’s possible that may only be one of several life-changing moments in her life. The 33 year old was announced in December 2022 as a backup crew member for the dearMoon mission, the first civilian flight around the moon, scheduled to depart sometime in 2023. “I can’t believe I’m part of this amazing opportunity! Never in a million years did I think I would have the chance to fly around the moon!”
Farrington grew up in Bellevue, a town just south of Sun Valley, where she spent her youth snowboarding on local Bald Mountain. After competing in snowboard competitions in high school, she was invited at the age of 17 to join the U.S. Snowboard Team and proceeded to win her gold medal at the age of 24. Sadly, just eight months after her win, she was diagnosed with congenital cervical stenosis and forced to retire from competitive snowboarding.
“Since 2014, I have been figuring life out,” Farrington says. “It was a pretty tough transition for me because all I knew for 10 years was competition. I like to call myself an ‘adventure boarder’ these days.”
After promising her doctor to become a “grounded snowboarder,” Farrington has embarked on what she calls “adventure boarding,” which has included going on a volcano tour through the Cascade Mountains in 2015, summiting Denali in 2016, and backcountry guiding for Sass Global Travel in Argentina and Japan (she is also currently taking online classes to pursue a degree in business communication). Her latest adventure is the result of a whim: after a call for applicants for the dearMoon lunar mission went out on Twitter in March of 2021, Farrington decided to apply, thinking there was no way she would be selected. Yet, out of one million applicants worldwide, she was one of only 11 crew members chosen, albeit as a backup crew member.
“I believe they were looking for candidates with personality and spunk, which I have,” Farrington explains of being chosen from such a large candidate pool. “They were looking for artists and I decided my art form would be storytelling. I want to be the relatable person who can take the world on this journey with me through my eyes.”
The dearMoon mission is a civilian flight project of Japanese billionaire and art collector Yusaku Maezawa. After doing a previous space flight as a civilian, Maezawa quickly purchased all seats aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket, Starship, back in 2018. Musk’s supersized rocket and spacecraft has been designed to transport people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond.
With the aim of giving as many talented individuals the opportunity to go to space as possible, Maezawa opened the application pool to any and all interested. The final crew is composed of nine members with two backup members (including Farrington). Members of the space crew include Maezawa, American DJ Steve Aoki, K-pop artist T.O.P., Czech choreographer and performer Yemi A.D., Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, American Youtuber Tim Dodd, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, Indian actor Dev Joshi and backup members Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu.
Maezawa’s focus on picking members from the arts is an attempt to provide an opportunity for all types of people to travel to the moon — not just those with the training and background or the money for it — which he predicts people will be able to do commercially in just a few decades. He also hopes that these artists are inspired to create in their fields, based on their experience, and contribute that creativity back to the planet and humanity.
Crew members, including backup crew, will receive all necessary training, though Farrington says what that entails is still currently under wraps. Those who end up on board the craft will be outfitted in specialty designed in-house space suits by SpaceX, each custom-tailored to provide a pressurized environment, routed communications, and cooling systems. While crew members won’t step foot on the moon, the flight will come within 120 miles of the moon’s surface.
“Life has thrown so many curveballs, but it’s kept it exciting!” says Farrington.