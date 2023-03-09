Support Local Journalism


Vertical View Climbing Gym has been selected to host one of four lead and speed competitions in the 2023 North American Cup Series slated for Sept. 22-24, 2023. Per a Vertical View press release, elite climbers from North America will have the opportunity to compete and earn an invitation to the World Cup.

USA Climbing (USAC) and Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) have partnered together to create the North American Cup Series allowing athletes to compete at an elite level, outside of the World Cup circuit. Other competition locations include Costa Rica, Texas, and British Columbia.


