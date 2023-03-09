...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 3
The main floor “horseshoe” at Vertical View Climbing in Meridian.
Vertical View Climbing Gym has been selected to host one of four lead and speed competitions in the 2023 North American Cup Series slated for Sept. 22-24, 2023. Per a Vertical View press release, elite climbers from North America will have the opportunity to compete and earn an invitation to the World Cup.
USA Climbing (USAC) and Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) have partnered together to create the North American Cup Series allowing athletes to compete at an elite level, outside of the World Cup circuit. Other competition locations include Costa Rica, Texas, and British Columbia.
Boise Weekly had the opportunity to speak with Hart Beal, one of four owners of Vertical View Climbing located in Meridian, Idaho.
“We have a pretty amazing gym when it comes to a spectator’s perspective,” said Beal. Beal believes this was a contributing factor for being selected to host an event in the 2023 North American Cup Series. “It’s really a dream come true” for us said Beal. The opportunity to host some of the best climbers in North America is “nothing the Valley has ever seen before.” Spectators can expect to pay a small fee to attend.
Vertical View will also be hosting the USA Climbing, Youth Division 2, and Divisional Championships in lead and top rope climbing June 10-11, 2023. Climbers will have the opportunity to qualify for Youth Nationals this summer.
About Vertical View Climbing
Vertical View Climbing Gym is locally owned and operated since Jan. 31, 2020. Vertical View’s gym encompasses 240+ routes on walls as high as 65 feet, yoga and fitness classes, youth climbing programs, space for corporate events and team building, and climber education courses. Check out Vertical View’s website, verticalview.com, or contact info@verticalview.com for more information. Vertical View is located at 1334 E. Bird Dog Drive in Meridian.