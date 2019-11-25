Turkey Day 5k

Run into the holidays with a 5k. Coming in hot, just in time for cooler weather, the Turkey 5k returns to help the City of Trees build up an appetite for the feasts to come. Before gobbling down all the turkey, casseroles and Idaho potatoes in one, two or three helpings, sign up for a fun run with plenty of go-at-your-own-pace encouragement. Kicking off the race in the Basque Block, participants will make their ways around downtown Boise in a loop. After finishing strong, celebrate with a well-deserved plate of food and beverages at the finish festival. The race is perfect to start or continue family holiday traditions by benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission and City Light Home for Women and Children.
9 a.m. $14-40.Downtown Boise. turkeyday5kboise.com.