It has been a long time since Sun Valley was just a hometown favorite resort, but on Oct. 30, it reached new heights, taking the top spot in SKI Magazine's 2021 list of the choicest ski resorts on the planet.
"This #1 award from SKI Magazine means the world to us as we in Sun Valley, our staff, community and extended family are immensely proud of our stunning, fabled and magical destination, and are honored to be recognized in this capacity," wrote Sun Valley Director of Marketing & Public Relations Bridget Higgins in a handwritten postcard to Boise Weekly.
In its write-up, SKI wrote that first place on its list had long eluded Sun Valley, but that on top of its world-class slopes, facilities and other accommodations, its participation in the Epic Pass program and the charms of nearby Ketchum, like food, "aprés" and nightlife, had finally given it the edge over Aspen Snowmass in Colorado (#1 spot in 2020) and Deer Valley in Utah (#2 spot in 2021).
This year, Sun Valley will expand into an additional 380 acres of backcountry-style terrain served by a new, high-speed quad lift. Other items of note in the SKI review were no-skiing activities like fat bike rentals and The Gold Mine, the famous Ketchum thrift shop.