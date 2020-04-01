By now, people are starting to get stir crazy sitting around watching TV. Some of them, feeling the warmth of the sun on their shoulders, have broken out the Old Farmer’s Almanac and started planting. The month of April is a perfect time to build a home garden, and Boise-area greenhouses are here to help. There are also some new ones popping up and ready to help people get started. Here are a few greenhouses from around town.
North End Organic Nursery
This Garden City nursery specializes in organic gardening with edible and native plants. The nursery is still open, but by appointment only; and it limits the number of people who can be there at one time, and the duration of their stays in the store. Gardeners can set up appointments on the website for pick-up.
“Everyone wants to garden now that they’re stuck at home,” said resident orchid expert Gregg Mattson. “Right now, this is a great time for cold crops, and we will continue to seed and grow and carry on for people as best we can.”
Cold crops like broccoli, cabbage, peas, kale, spinach and radishes are ideally planted around this time of year. NEON has a large selection online and offers much more than plants, and carries a wide range of products from fertilizers and tools to home gifts and food preservation kits.
3777 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, 208-389-4769, northendnursery.com
Edwards Greenhouse
Edwards Greenhouse has been a staple for Boise gardeners since 1930. It carries a huge selection of annuals, perennials, herbs and veggies: Its plant list is extensive. Though the greenhouse is closed to the public, its staff continues to take over the phone or online for pick-up and local delivery. On its website, the company indicated that it may not be able to pull orders the same day, but will fill them as soon as possible. The website also offers a variety of tips, instructions and how-to guides.
4106 Sand Creek St., Boise, 208-342-7548, edwardsgreenhouse.com
High Desert Greenhouse
Local horticulturalist Demmi Netson offers a different way to get your garden started. She found some pieces of a greenhouse and decided to put it together at her home, starting a greenhouse collective where people can donate or trade for starter plants.
“My idea is that I think everyone has something to offer, and ultimately I want the community to decide about the exchange,” said Netson. “I want everyone to have access to these while ensuring that the greenhouse can be sustained.”
People can contact High Desert Greenhouse through its Facebook page or Instagram (@high_desert_greenhouse). Located on in the Boise Bench neighborhood, she limits pick-ups to one person at a time. Netson loves tomatoes and has over 300 starter plants that will soon be ready. She also plans to add peppers, melons and pumpkins, and will eventually expand to native plants, flowers and medicinal herbs.
“I’m so glad I put this up now,” said Netson. “The idea of sustainable wealth and viable alternatives are really important now more than ever before.”