Strip down to your undies in solidarity for people affected by neurofibromatosis. Cupid’s Undie Run is more like a big party than a race. It begins with drinking and dancing at Tom Grainey’s, followed by a “mile-ish” long circular run that eventually takes participants back to Grainey’s for a dance party. Cupid’s Charity is a nonprofit that holds Undie Runs at locations nationwide. It started the Undie Run to raise money for research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Runners for the charity hit the course in their underwear because people affected by the disease are unable to cover up their tumors. This year’s check-in is at noon, and people can participate individually or as a team. They can also directly raise funds for the charity to raise awareness for the cause, show some love and win some swag.
Noon-4 p.m. $40. Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. Sixth St., Boise, my.cupids.org.