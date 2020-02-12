Cowboys and Skiers Team Up For the Sport of Ski Joring
The sport of ski joring is the kind of activity that people who don’t live in the West probably imagine we do in our spare time (at least when we’re not cow tipping): Cowboys on horseback race down a course while pulling skiers and snowboarders who perform tricks and grab rings. There are points for rings, tricks, time and speed, and the overall sight is unique. In the Wood River Valley, participants look forward to the annual Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, held this year on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16, in Bellevue.
The history of this odd sport dates back hundreds of years to Scandinavia, where ski joring was just how people got around—though back then, it was reindeer pulling people on long wooden skis. A ski joring demonstration was put on at the second Olympic winter games in Switzerland in 1928, and has since has gained popularity in the West as a special spectator event and competitive sport. In 1999, the North American Ski Joring Association was started and in 2004, the North East Ski Joring Association was created as well as its Equestrian Ski Joring Competition. More than five states in the U.S. currently hold competitions.
At the Wood River Extreme Ski Joring races, participants race along a 600-900-foot course going roughly 40 miles per hour with the skier or snowboarder attempting one to three jumps, while also grabbing from three to nine rings that the rider must also grab. Points are deducted from each team’s score for missed or dropped rings, as well as missed jumps. Winners are chosen based on the combined overall score for both days of the event. This year’s event will also have a couple’s division and stick horse races for children 10 and under.
On Saturday and Sunday, the races will start at noon each day. Admission for spectators is $5 (children 12 and under are free) with a portion of the proceeds going to the Wood River High School rodeo team. Food will be available from Smokey Bone BBQ and a raffle and auction will take place Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue after the races. An awards party will be held Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. at 7 Fuego restaurant in Bellevue.
— Hayden Seder