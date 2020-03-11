Athletes Ready to Hit Annual Rail Jam in Ketchum
Ketchum’s annual Rail Jam event—a jam-style event where skiers and snowboarders slide a rail—will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m. This spectator event is an annual hit and this year’s promises to bring more of the same with vinyl being spun by local DJ Locomotive and food from KBS.
According to City of Ketchum Special Events Manager Julian Tyo, this year’s jam will be held on First Avenue between Fourth and Sixth streets, a new location for the event, which had previously been held at either the 511 Building in Ketchum or last year in Town Square.
“The new venue will use an existing slope and create a natural amphitheater,” Tyo said. “We are working with Lunceford Excavation to truck in snow from a variety of snow storage locations around town to construct the venue.”
Tyo said there will still be a minimum of two rail options for athletes to hit.
What is now a legitimate event put on by the City of Ketchum in partnership with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation once started as an illegal rite of passage: Skiers and snowboarders would hit the roughly 18-stair hand rail at the 511 building more than 10 years ago, trying to get in as many runs on the rail before the cops came.
That’s when SVSEF snowboard coach and all-around-town counter-cultural hero Andy Gilbert stepped in and approached the city about having a contest on the rail. The jam would get local businesses involved and showcase the talents of Ketchum’s many winter athletes.
“It was kind of a rite of passage,” Gilbert said. “It was one of those things in the early days of urban snowboarding in the ‘90s where people would hit that rail. It was a big deal. For us to be able to throw a real contest on it was a really cool thing.”
While this year’s event won’t be on the infamous rail, it will still be a site to behold, with local athletes—both professional and amateur—lining up at night to hit the outdoor rails lit up for the audience to see. The jam format means that athletes are given as many runs as possible in their time allotted. Anyone is allowed to participate for free as long as they sign a waiver. Registration is available the day of the event.
According to Gilbert, prizes will be given to standouts in the jam but not for traditional podium placement.
“Let’s get out there, mix it up, get fired up, push ourselves and walk away with smiles on our faces.”
—Hayden Seder