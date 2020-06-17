As the Stay Home order is lifted and people begin to trickle outdoors, some may feel at a loss for what to do. But Idaho has a lot to offer. From urban outings to rural adventures, the Gem state is full of interesting places.
Boise Weekly compiled a few of our favorites to get people started. Some of these “daycations” can be found right here in Boise, while others require a bit of time on the road. Most are day trips where people can fill up on gas once and minimize their risk of COVID-19. However, due to the pandemic, many areas are taking extra precautions, so be sure to check their websites for updated information and openings.
Julia Davis Park Rose Garden
This rose garden has over 2,000 bushes and over 200 different rose varieties. The gazebo and the blue fountains also add a picturesque touch. Due to COVID-19, the garden is only taking reservations of 50 or fewer, but it’s still open for people who want to picnic or walk through and smell the roses. FREE. cityofboise.org
Boise Art Museum
BAM reopened June 5 with extra precautions taken for COVID-19. The museum has a wide range of exhibitions like Ceramics and Textiles From the Southwest, Women in American Impressionism and others from Ann Gardner and Margaret Jacobs. $3-$6. boiseartmuseum.org
Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial
The memorial was dedicated to the public in 2002 and was made to facilitate discussion among the visitors. It has several major elements including an attic amphitheater, memorial quotes walls, a water feature, the Rose Beal Legacy Garden and the Marilyn Shuler Classroom for Human Rights. FREE. annefrankmemorial.org
Old Idaho Penitentiary
This is a fun family outing that’s also educational and visually engaging. The Old Pen encourages people to pre-purchase tickets online and is offering self-guided tours only during the pandemic. With over 100 years of Idaho’s prison history under one roof, it makes for a busy day. $3-$6. history.idaho.gov
Idaho Botanical Garden
There are 15 acres of beautiful plants for people to explore at the Idaho Botanical Garden. The garden has many native and domestic plants, and is one of the first and oldest botanical gardens in Idaho. Because of COVID-19 some smaller trails are closed but that shouldn’t dampen the experience. $5-$8. idahobotanicalgarden.org
Lucky Peak State Park
Lucky Peak’s Sandy Point Beach is only a 10-minute drive out of Boise and the marina is under an hour. There are multiple spots people can hunt out for swimming and picnicking and with an area of over 240 acres for public recreation social distancing should be a breeze. FREE. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov
Esther Simplot Park/ Whitewater Park/ Quinn’s Pond
This huge and newly renovated complex is a perfect daycation spot. The pond has sandy beach areas and is open to fishing, swimming and paddleboarding; and the Whitewater Park that sits within the river is perfect for kayakers and surfers. The park also has a lot of open play areas, wetlands and trails. FREE. cityofboise.org
Bogus Basin
Bogus first opened in 1942 and the nonprofit is still going strong, with plans to reopen soon. Summertime is just as fun on the mountain as winter. Bogus has a mountain coaster, scenic chairlift rides, mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and disc golf. People can also buy an unlimited day pass that gives you access to the mountain coaster, summer tubing and the chairlift. FREE-TBD. bogusbasin.org
Eagle Island
This family friendly area has a 15-acre lake and is only 13 miles outside of Boise. Eagle Island has five miles of trails for hiking or riding horseback. However, the park has adopted a no pets in the lake policy. The area also has a swimming beach, a grassy picnic area and a water slide that’s open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. FREE. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov
Kuna Caves
Driving up to the Kuna Caves may seem unimpressive, but once you climb down the ladder into the darkness, another perspective opens up. It’s actually only a single cave system, but according to local legend, the structure used to be bigger before it was blasted by dynamite and collapsed. Be warned, the cave isn’t maintained and is lined with questionable graffiti. FREE. kunacity.id.gov
Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge
The refuge just outside of Nampa contains Lake Lowell, as well as wetland, grassland and riparian forest habitats. It's also an important breeding ground for animals. People can enjoy watching wildlife, hunting, fishing and boating, swimming, picnicking and educational services. Deer Flat is open daily and the visitor center is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. FREE. fws.gov
Cleo’s Nature Trail at Walter’s Ferry
Cleo’s Nature Trail is a winding, eclectic and pretty magical place. It’s located near Melba by Walters Ferry and was made by resident Cleo Swayne, who bought the land with her husband. She turned it into a wild, art-filled trail in 1976 with a museum. It also has a fair amount of religious scenes and iconography. It’s open every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is by donation. facebook.com/pages/category/Nature-Preserve/Cleos-Ferry-Museum
Swan Falls Dam and Park
The dam is the oldest hydroelectric dam on the Snake River, and the surrounding area offers camping, hiking, day use picnic shelters, fishing docks and an equestrian facility. The park also boasts some really excellent bird watching; look for owls, hawks, eagles, osprey and falcons. FREE, but there are camping fees. visitidaho.org/things-to-do/hiking-backpacking/swan-falls-dam-park/
Lake Cascade
Lake Cascade is located on the North Fork of the Payette in the Boise National Forrest. The lake is 47 square miles in area and the fourth largest in Idaho. People can camp and opt to stay in a yurt, swim, windsurf, boat, fish, mountain bike and hike. With over 86 miles of shoreline, people can find their own perfect spot. $5 vehicle fee plus camping fees. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/lake-cascade
Shoshone Falls Park
The Shoshone Falls waterfall on the Snake River is about three miles northeast of Twin Falls. It has been called the “Niagara of the West” and is 212 feet high. The falls have a lot of trails to scamper around, and if you’re lucky, you may spot some large woodchucks hanging out in the park area. The park is open from dawn till dusk. $5 vehicle fee. tfid.org/309/Shoshone-Falls
Malad Gorge
Also known as the Devil’s Washbowl, Malad Gorge is located in Thousand Springs Lake Park. The gorge was formed by the Malad River and is right off I-84. It’s 250-feet deep and has a footbridge people can walk across, but it isn’t for the faint of heart because you can feel the vibrations of cars driving on the highway next to it. The area also has some hiking trails. $5 vehicle fee. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/thousand-springs
Lawson’s Emu-z-um
This museum is anything but ordinary. The property used to be an emu farm, now there’s only a few left but the museum is huge. It’s a series of cabins and scenes that that are filled with different memorabilia, antiques and themes like sports, cars, barbering, Christmas, hunting, fishing and even a mock '50s-style diner, there’s something interesting for everyone. The museum is open but without guided tours due to COVID-19. $5 kids, $10 adults. emuzum.com
Bruneau Dunes State Park
The park is located just south of Mountain Home and is 4,800 acres. It also has camping, sweet sand dunes, two small lakes that accommodate boating and fishing, and a series of trails. There’s even a Bruneau Dunes Observatory Complex with a 25-inch Newtonian Reflector telescope that should reopen soon. $5 vehicle fee. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/bruneau-dunes
Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument
The monument is located near Hagerman and contains the largest amount of Hagerman horse fossils in all of North America from the late Pliocene epoch. That means the fossils are 3.5 million years old. People can look at the fossils and check out the visitor’s center. FREE. nps.gov/hafo/index.htm
Evel Knievel Jump Site
Evel Knievel launched across the Snake River in September 1974, but he didn’t make it across. Since that time, seven other daredevils have considered the jump, but the only one to make it was stuntman Eddie Braun in 2016. People can still visit the launch site. It’s an earthen ramp that’s located about two miles from the Twin Falls Visitor Center. FREE. visitsouthidaho.com/adventure/evel-knievel-jump-site/
Ponderosa State Park
This state park in McCall has great overnight accommodations and sits on a peninsula overlooking Payette Lake. The park offers hiking, biking, camping, swimming, fishing and volleyball; and people can rent a canoe or kayak. Ponderosa Park also has great wildlife and wildflower viewing. $5 vehicle fee plus camping fees. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/ponderosa
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve
Craters of the Moon National Monument formed between 15,000 and 2,000 years ago and are just shy of a 3-hour drive outside Boise between Arco and Carey. The lava fields are one of the best-preserved in the United States. There are five different caves people can explore, some with a permit, and hiking and camping. $10-$20 vehicle fee plus camping fees. nps.gov/crmo/index.htm
City of Rocks National Reserve
Also known as the Silent City of Rocks, the preserve features giant granite rocks that push out of the landscape. Besides staggering rock formations people can check out, there are also wheel ruts from Conestoga wagons that travelled on the California Trail during the 1840s and 1850s. The park is known for excellent rock climbing and has areas for hiking, camping, birding, horseback riding, mountain biking, hunting and fishing. FREE plus camping fees. nps.gov/ciro/index.htm
Redfish Lake
Redfish Lake in Stanley is, at approximately five hours, a bit of a drive, so people may want to extend this into a two or more day excursion. The lake is named after the sockeye salmon that give the rake a red hue during the spawning season. The lodge has a lot of different cabins, a restaurant and almost any summer outdoor activity you can think of. See web for prices and fees. redfishlake.com
The Museum of Clean
Don Aslett opened the Museum of Clean in 2011. Aslett is an entrepreneur who specializes in cleaning and household products, and co-founded the Varsity House Cleaning Company. The museum is more than just dust cloths and cleaning products. The idea of “clean” permeates every area of our lives, from the air and water to language and politics. There are multiple exhibits and people can even do some hands-on cleaning. It’s open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $6-$20. museumofclean.com
Zip The Snake
AWOL Adventure Sports offers zip lining in the Snake River Canyon at Centennial Park. The course races along at 45 mph and is 1,750 feet long. During the ride people can also learn about the local history, animals, plants and geology. The tour takes about one to two hours and reservations are required. $38-$48. awoladventuresports.com
Blue Heart Springs
This somewhat secret swimming hole in the Thousand Springs State Park has crystal blue water that stays at a tepid 58 degrees and looks like a scene from a movie. Located off the Snake River near Hagerman, the springs are mostly accessible by kayak, but people can also make it there by way of a difficult hike. $5 vehicle fee. parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/thousand-springs