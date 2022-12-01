With a number of early-season snowstorms building up a solid base and snowmakers working round the clock to cushion many of the mountain’s runs, Bald Mountain (aka “Baldy”) in Ketchum was slated for a most excellent opening day. Following tradition, the mountain’s first day of its 87th winter season started at 9 a.m. sharp on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
New This Year
Always looking for partnerships that will help skiers and snowboarders to connect with more resorts, Sun Valley has joined the IKON Pass and will no longer be a part of the EPIC pass. The IKON Pass gives passholders access to 50 resorts across five continents, 10 countries, 15 states, and four Canadian provinces. Several types of IKON Passes are available with access to Sun Valley: the original namesake for unlimited access at 14 destinations and up to seven days at 37 destinations and the IKON Base Plus Pass which will have unlimited days at 13 destinations and five days at 32 destinations, including Sun Valley (although certain blackout days apply).
For the 2022–2023 season, Sun Valley has also rejoined the Mountain Collective, a $600 pass that lets you ski for two days at 25 resorts and then 50% off tickets for any additional days at those resorts.
Get ready for some new terrain this winter season, thanks to the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project, a partnership between Sun Valley Company, the National Forest Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management to improve forest health and in the process give you new areas to ski. Over the summer, the multi-year project kicked off by focusing on the Flying Squirrel-Scorpion area of the mountain. Trees were gladed, resulting in an additional 54 acres of new, inbound skiing.
On the Horizon In addition to future areas of the mountain having trees thinned to create a better skier experience, Sun Valley also plans to replace seven lifts on Baldy, starting at the close of the 2022–2023 season with the current Challenger and Greyhawk Lifts. Construction will take place over the 2023 summer in order to have the new lifts operational in time for the opening of the 2023–2024 season.
“This is an exciting project for Sun Valley Resort as we make a significant investment in the mountain and commitment to our guests and the community,” said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Company’s Vice President, and General Manager. “Our guiding principle in this multi-year endeavor is to improve the experience for our guests on the mountain and we think focusing on the vitality of the Warm Springs area is a great place to start.”
At the moment, the Challenger Lift takes riders from the base of Warm Springs to the top of the mountain. The Greyhawk Lift takes riders from the Warm Springs base to mid-mountain, at the top of runs often used for ski races: Hemingway, Cozy, and Grey Hawk. The Resort plans to completely remove both lifts, replacing the Challenger Lift with a high-speed, six-pack Doppelmayr lift that will be based at the current Greyhawk Base and terminate at the top of the mountain. This lift will also have an optional unloading point mid-way to access the same terrain the Greyhawk Lift had. In the current Challenger’s place will go a lift simply referred to as Lift 1A, which will have its base near the current Challenger’s base (it will be moved to the mountain side of the river) and will terminate at the top of Flying Squirrel and Picabo’s Street, with the I-80 cat track getting rerouted. Overall, the new lifts should make for an improved skier and snowboarder experience.
