A promotional image for the “large escape-room-style experience” in the streets of Boise on Sept. 10 and in Caldwell on Oct. 8, according to the CluedUpp Games website. It will be played through the CluedUpp Games app and tickets are limited.
“Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her!”
That’s what’s on the CluedUpp Games website for an event coming to Boise and Caldwell. The streets of both cities will turn into a “large escape-room-style experience” for one day.
Teams will use the CluedUpp Games app to solve puzzles that will help uncover more of the story, all while walking around in the real world. Most teams average around two-three miles throughout their time and they are free to pause at any time to grab something to eat and drink or simply take a break.
There are no live actors in these adventures; instead, all the characters are in the app. There will also be many prizes, including for the fastest team, the best dressed and the best team name.
The Boise event is on Saturday, Sept. 10 and the Caldwell event is on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets cost 80 dollars for a team of two to six. The games start from anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and last between 2-3 hours.
According to their website, CluedUpp Games is the biggest geogaming events company in the world and hosts games in more than 1200 towns and cities in over 55 countries. Geogaming is a kind of mobile phone game that uses the player’s real-world location, such as Pokemon Go.
Tickets are limited. Go to cluedupp.com for more information.