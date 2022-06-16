Corgis have a big dog personality within a small dog body. Add this to the fact they were bred for herding, and you get a really intelligent, sometimes athletic breed.
“They’re quite funny,” said Danielle Dore, organizer of Boise Corgi Fest. “Plus, everything is funnier when the dog is only three inches off the ground.”
Dore has had many Corgis throughout the years and currently has one named Thor. She and Thor will be going to the Boise Corgi Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Molenaar Park.
“They are barkers, so the park could be quite loud and boisterous on the 25th of this month,” Dore said.
She expects as many as 600 people and 300 corgis to celebrate the event. The fest will have a lot of activities for dogs, including a mini parade, costume contest and a corgi derby. There will also be musical hula hoops, which is a twist on musical chairs where owners try to keep their corgis in the hoop when the music stops.
Another event is bobbing for hot dogs, which is a contest to see which corgi can eat the fastest. While the fest is free, these events are included with a $5 activity wristband — and a $5 donation is encouraged. They will also be collecting pet food and supplies, like toys, collars, leashes, for local shelters and rescues. A raffle will be held with corgi-themed prizes as well.
This is all to raise money for local animal shelters.
“(At the Boise Corgi Fest) there’s always been an undercurrent of raising money for local animal charities,” Dore said. “So this year our rescue partner is there called Freedom Bound Hounds, which is a local rescue that pulls dogs out of high-euthanasia situations in Texas and they bring them up to Idaho and get them adopted.”
The event started out from a group of around 15 corgi owners who met doing the Humane Society Walk each year and decided to create their own event dedicated to corgis. The group has become pretty close, even creating a FaceBook group called “Idaho Corgis (Stubby Strutters)” where they organize meetups multiple times a week.
“The dogs are active,” Dore said. “It’s important that they get out and socialize and run around and get some energy out.”
For those interested in owning corgis, Dore stressed the importance of researching ethical breeders. Corgis have a multitude of health issues, such as canine degenerative myelopathy, which is like ALS for dogs.
“If you Google corgis, you can often see them in little wheelie carts. Essentially, what’s happening is their spinal cords are dying from the base working its way up to their head,” Dore said. “Not a painful disease, but it’s just really painful to watch. There’s a lot of breeders that don’t show any regard for testing — they’re just out to make a quick buck and profit off of their popularity.”