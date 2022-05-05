Scott Bowman has the best Zoom background — all four walls of his studio at home are covered in Lego builds he came up with himself.
“My wife hates to come in here because it’s just very, very cluttered, but it’s very joyous for me,” Bowman said. “(I’ve) probably got three or four million bricks (Legos) between various storage methods.”
Bowman’s mom was an artist and his father was an architect. He leaned towards math and science like his father, so he pursued engineering — and noticed something.
“I never really had an outlet from my art,” Bowman said, “And I think I found that in Lego. I look at it as an artist and my kits are my expression of that.”
A retired engineer, Bowman created Idea BrickWorks, an organization that uses Lego bricks “to create events, artwork and memories,” according to the website. He is also the organizer of MOCFEST (My Own Creation), a free Lego exhibition that will be held at ABU Games on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will have creations from around 50 builders from the Treasure Valley area. Some that will be featured include: a giant SpongeBob SquarePants, a Lego city and Bowman’s 12-foot-tall, 300-pound, 40,000-brick Saturn V rocket. There will also be a free build section with 20,000 Legos. In addition, there will be tables with merchandise and food trucks on hand.
For children, there will be Duplo and Lego play areas, a scavenger hunt and the Block and Roll Bus, which teaches about STEM subjects in a fun way. Throughout the day, MOCFEST will also hold bridge or tower building competitions with prizes for two age ranges: 7 to 14 years old and 15 and older, including adults.
“I’m continually amazed at how imaginative and creative kids can be,” Bowman said. “The things they come up with are just out of this world. They’re just fabulous. There is no lack of imagination out there.”
In the free build area, the only rule is that people are not allowed to stand on chairs so they do not get hurt. Very tall robots tend to be popular and there was also a stretch of time when children were building a lot of things from the video game “Minecraft.” One child made a side view of Bowman’s Saturn V based on where they were sitting, and another made a chameleon that Bowman described as “over-the-top,” and used all sorts of colors.
Bowman said Lego is a good way to show children the problem-solving side of engineering.
“If that was fun for you, then I think you could be a good engineer,” Bowman said. “I was competent at math, and marginally, barely competent at science, but I think I made a pretty darn good engineer because of the way I interacted with people and determined what the actual problem was, because sometimes it isn’t what they’re telling you.”
This event isn’t just for children; Bowman said everyone will be in awe at what the builders create. Two such builders are a father-daughter team who participate each year. Previously, they have done a very expansive zoo with multiple animals and enclosures.
“The talent here is over the top,” Bowman said. “So people are gonna see some things that you just aren’t going to believe it’s Lego.”
Tango’s Empanadas and D&D Smoke BBQ food trucks will be at the event on Saturday. Fusion Frites, Sugar Wagon and Forerunner Cafe food trucks will be there on Sunday.