People aren’t quite sure how goatheads came to Boise. One theory is the weed traveled by train decades ago, another claim is they were brought in on the backs of sheep. Regardless, the plant’s impact is felt by almost every cyclist.

“Pretty much every flat tire we get is due to a thorn from that terrible vine,” said Michael Hobson, a volunteer at the Boise Bicycle Project, the nonprofit that teaches people about bikes and how to fix them.

