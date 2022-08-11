People aren’t quite sure how goatheads came to Boise. One theory is the weed traveled by train decades ago, another claim is they were brought in on the backs of sheep. Regardless, the plant’s impact is felt by almost every cyclist.
“Pretty much every flat tire we get is due to a thorn from that terrible vine,” said Michael Hobson, a volunteer at the Boise Bicycle Project, the nonprofit that teaches people about bikes and how to fix them.
BBP helped organize Boise Goathead Fest. In this festival, the bicycle community comes together to celebrate cycling and to learn about the invasive species. The festival is on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“I’ve never heard of another festival for specific invasive species,” said Martha Brabec, the Foothills restoration specialist with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. “I think what’s so unique about the plant is that most Idahoans have a personal experience with the goathead. I consider it to be the gateway into learning about invasive species, which are a huge problem in Idaho, because they really impact our local ecosystems and food webs.”
The Boise Goathead Fest starts with a bike parade at Cecil D. Andrus Park, then transitions to a focus on food, music, dancing, games, freak bikes and beer. People are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume with the rest of the Boise bike community. This event supports the BBP and its programs to promote the benefits of bicycling.
“The best part about our job at the Boise Bicycle Project,” said Jimmy Hallyburten, executive director of BBP, “is we get to meet thousands of people every single year that are excited about riding on bicycles. It could be an elite road cyclist, it could be a mountain biker, it could be a kid that’s getting their bike for the first time, an adult that is getting back on their bike after not really riding one for 20 years. But it sort of doesn’t matter — people want to go out and ride bikes. That bike is really a common denominator to break down barriers.”
Goatheads are the common enemy of this common denominator. The plant grows mostly in dry, desert climates, like Idaho and Utah. They thrive in dirt patches, especially on trails and the sides of roads, and out compete other local plants for resources.
“When you’re thinking about native plants,” Brabec said, “you might be like, ‘Well, who cares about plants?,’ but plants are the foundation on which the ecosystem is operating. All birds and all the bees and all of the mammals in Boise, in the lower Boise foothills, need those native plants as a food source. If not available, there’s a cascading impact on the entire ecosystem.”
In the local ecosystem, there are no animals that eat goatheads, so they grow unchecked. They are naturally found in Eurasia and the Galapagos Islands. In fact, in the story of Charles Darwin discovering natural selection by noticing that finches on some islands had longer beaks to eat local plants, those very plants were a species of goatheads.
“There’s nothing that, to the best of my knowledge, eats goatheads here,” Brabec said. “Not here in the lower foothills and that’s why, once again, they don’t have any competition. There’s nothing that’s fighting them back naturally.”
To combat the spread of goatheads, the BBP holds weekly community events throughout Boise at 8 a.m. on Thursdays where people can come and pull goatheads. They also have prizes based on how many pounds of goatheads people collect, including beer tokens for the festival, stickers and patches.
“If you continue to pull a specific area, each year it gets easier and easier and easier,” Hallyburten said. “As we got rid of them, what we also noticed is that bikes were not breaking down here as much, they weren’t getting the same flat tires that they were before and it significantly increased the amount of time that bikes lasted.”