By Bowen West
Flyball is your dog’s new favorite pastime.
It’s a sport that tests reflexes, pushes dogs to their physical limits and builds character. It’s surprising that the sport isn’t more well-known in dog-crazed Idaho.
But if one local Flyball booster has their way, that’s going to change.
What is Flyball exactly? Two teams consisting of four dogs each line up to race in a 51-foot dash. The course includes four hurdles(the size is determined by the height of the team’s smallest dog) and one spring-loaded box for each team. As soon as the light turns green, the first dog sprints down its respective lane, jumps over the hurdles in quick succession and reaches the spring-loaded box where a ball is grabbed. From there the dog launches itself off the box and does it all again, without dropping the ball from its mouth. It rushes back to the team, since it’s a relay-style race; once it passes nose-nose with the next dog, it’s their turn to attempt the sprint. The first team to have all four dogs cross the finish line without errors wins the heat. The team with the most heats win. Typically, the two teams compete to a best of three out of five races.
The sport is open to all breeds of dogs. The only caveat is that they must be 15 months of age or older and they are well behaved around other dogs. That’s where the handlers come in. The humans are just as much a part of the team, making sure to command their furry partner throughout the race. There’s a trust component, the human trusts that the dog will make the jumps and make it back, the dog trusts that when it does their human will be cheering them on and giving support.
Words don’t do the sport justice. If one blinks, they could miss a thrilling display of lightning-fast reflexes that seems hard to imagine as a human.
Jody Metcalf got her border collie Rosie into the sport in 2006 while living in Alaska. In 2009, they made it to CanAm Flyball, the world’s largest Flyball tournament. When she moved to Idaho in 2013 the sport fell by the wayside. In 2020, Metcalf had to say a final goodbye to her beloved and athletic furry friend. Now, with Ivy, another border collie, by her side, her love for Flyball has been reignited and she is bringing the sport to Boise.
Metcalf started a Boise chapter in 2020, but then it got stalled due to the pandemic. In spring of 2021, Boise Flydogs started up again. Now, it’s a Flyball club that offers lessons at various levels of the sport. Dogs are expected to be well-behaved beforehand and act nonaggressive towards other dogs, she said.
The three curriculum levels are: MightyDog (beginners); HotDog (intermediates) and FlyDog (ready for action). All different levels are taught within the same class. Classes are sequential and positive reinforcement is the style of training — no spray bottles or chokers are allowed. Also, all dogs and handlers must pass an evaluation prior to attending class.
“Idaho needs something like this,” Metcalf said. “It’s a really big missing part of the dog community.”
Metcalf aims to build the confidence of dogs and handlers. Boise Flydogs uses positive reinforcement to encourage a good work ethic. So far, said Metcalf, the Boise Flydogs club mostly consists of rescues and it has become a new way for them to strengthen bonds with others.
For instance, Jack, an Idaho Shag, entered the group shyly, usually keeping to himself. But over weeks and months, he started to blossom socially and carve out his place on the team.
“These days he comes to practice excited to see his buddies,” Metcalf said. “We should all be so lucky to have a friend that’s so excited to see us every week.”
For a club to be recognized by the North American Flyball Association (NAFA), they just need to register and pay a $40 fee, said Dana Nichols, the NAFA regional director of Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. The only states in the U.S. without NAFA recognized team or club is Idaho and Montana.
“My hope is to build a team to compete,” Metcalf said. “When I started, I thought this’ll be simple-pimple. I’m humbled. Right now I want people to come with their dogs, learn something about the sport and have a good time.”