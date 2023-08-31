Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In spring 2022, the Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) started a monthly "Femme Empowerment Mechanics" (FEM) night to provide "an inclusive space for femme, non-binary, women and trans people to learn about their bikes and bicycle mechanics," according to BBP's website. The next FEM night is coming up from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at BBP's shop, located at 1027 S. Lusk St.

The Boise Bicycle Project offers a wide variety of programs throughout the year to encourage everyone from all walks of life to ride bikes. Some of these programs include the Shifting Gears Program, a partnership with the South Boise Women's Correctional Center in which women in custody can earn a bicycle for their future release by fixing bikes for kids in the community, and the Mobile Fix-It Program, a workshop that stops at schools and neighborhoods to repair kids' bikes for free. 


Recommended for you

Load comments