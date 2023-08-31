In spring 2022, the Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) started a monthly "Femme Empowerment Mechanics" (FEM) night to provide "an inclusive space for femme, non-binary, women and trans people to learn about their bikes and bicycle mechanics," according to BBP's website. The next FEM night is coming up from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at BBP's shop, located at 1027 S. Lusk St.
The Boise Bicycle Project offers a wide variety of programs throughout the year to encourage everyone from all walks of life to ride bikes. Some of these programs include the Shifting Gears Program, a partnership with the South Boise Women's Correctional Center in which women in custody can earn a bicycle for their future release by fixing bikes for kids in the community, and the Mobile Fix-It Program, a workshop that stops at schools and neighborhoods to repair kids' bikes for free.
All of BBP's programs have the same goal — ensuring that every individual regardless of age, gender, race, sexual orientation, income or ability has access to a bike and related resources.
"BBP improves our community," said John Ottenhoff, Board Chair at BBP. "(The organization) is providing thousands of kids bikes, helping people fix their bikes, advocating for safer streets and providing a space where we can all come together.” Over the course of 2022, BBP distributed nearly 2,500 bikes and served over 2,000 people across all of their events, according to BBP's 2022 annual report.
For FEM night specifically, which was founded several months into 2022, there were a total of 73 attendees throughout the year. All instructors and attendees of FEM night identify as a woman, femme, non-binary or trans — essentially, no cisgender men allowed. The topics vary each month, but all involve hands-on learning experiences in BBP's shop — last month's topic was all about working on brakes. It is meant to be a non-judgmental, inclusive introduction into the world of cycling and mechanics.
As more attendees began showing up to FEM night each month, several team members felt that Boise was in need of more gender-specific spaces in cycling, so they got together to form a Boise Chapter of RAR, or Radical Adventure Riders.
Radical Adventure Riders is a national organization with chapters across the U.S. and Australia. RAR was established to create networks of support for "FTWN-B and BIPOC folks in the cycling and outdoors scene." (FTWN-B is shorthand for femme, transgender, women and non-binary.) The national organization provides resources and monetary support for local chapters to host inclusive events and programs.
RAR Boise hopes to "unify and support ongoing efforts of inclusion in the cycling community," including FEM night. The core group that founded RAR Boise includes BBP team members Anika Bennett, Matt Schlimgen, Joleen Evans and Roxy Blankenbaker. RAR Boise organized several inclusive events this summer including hosting a "Social Ride" at Veterans Memorial Park and putting a group together to ride in the 2023 Boise Goathead Fest parade.
FEM night is held on the first Friday of each month and, like most BBP and RAR events, is free to attend. Additionally, Fierce Hazel, an independent, California–based cycling company, donated an array of bike pouches, musette bags and card holders to BBP to give out at the Sept. 1 FEM night — so don't miss out on free goodies!
You do not need to sign up or register, just throw on some clothes that can get greasy and show up with your bike. (BBP has spare bikes to work on if you don't have your own.) You can find more information about FEM night, along with BBP's full schedule of events and programs, at boisebicycleproject.org.