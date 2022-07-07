Boise’s Twilight Criterium used to be held in the dark, with fluorescent lighting guiding the way. It started in 1987, the year after the National Cycling Championships came to Boise. People loved it, especially sponsors, so they asked Mike Cooley to hold something along the same lines.
“We wouldn’t even start the race till 10 o’clock,” said Cooley, the Criterium’s race organizer. “Now, we’ve become much more civilized and we finish now while it’s still daylight out. So, it’s a little bit safer and better for spectating. Eventually, we got bigger and better sponsors and we tweaked it a little bit every year. It got to be a pretty major event.”
Now, for its 35th year, it is called the Bailey Glasser Twilight Criterium after one of those sponsors. This year it will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, with races for professional men, women, amateurs and a kid’s ride, which Cooley said is one of the biggest in the country.
“This is kind of where Kristin Armstrong got her start, at the Twilight,” Cooley said. Armstrong is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. “Matteo Jorgensen, who’s a Boise kid, he’ll be starting his very first Tour De France and he did the Criterium when he was a junior,” said Cooley.
The Twilight Trifecta Kickoff Celebration will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at JUMP, with free french fries and live music from local openers The Pan Handles and headlined by Head for the Hills, an American four-piece string band.
“It’s more than just a bike race,” Cooley said. “It’s a midsummer celebration. It’s all free. Part of the reason that we moved off of starting at 10 o’clock at night was to make the event more of a family affair.”
The event will take place in downtown Boise in a loop on Jefferson Street and Bannock Street, from Sixth Street to Ninth Street. The fastest racers will get to speeds up to 35 mph and will do the loop about once a minute. There are about 300 racers in the Criterium, with around 70 pro-men and 50 pro-women, plus amateurs and multiple kids rides.
“I really like to see somewhere around 70 (people in one race),” Cooley said. “You get too many on that track at one time, you’re just asking for a (crash). I’m not a big fan of the crashes. A lot of people see the crashes but that’s kind of what I hope never happens.”
These racers are a part of the American Criterium Cup, a 10-race tournament held throughout the country, from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Chicago. Before the Boise race, they were at Salt Lake City on June 19, and next they will be in Harlem in New York City on July 16. There will be a $100,000 prize purse, evenly split between the pro men and women.