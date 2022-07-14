Since becoming an activist in 2005, Serra Frank has noticed opinions about cannabis changing in Idaho. She used to ask strangers on the street in Boise what they thought about it. A lot didn’t know what the word “cannabis” meant, and when she told them it meant marijuana, most refused to talk about it out of fear of the drug.
“But now,” Frank said, “People are for it — people know what cannabis is.”
To help educate people in Boise, she started the Idaho HOPE Fest (Hemp Offers People Everything) in 2011. In 2016, it became the Boise Hempfest.
This year, the free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Julia Davis Park. It will feature over 100 food, informational and clothing vendors, four speakers, fire dancers, a bounce house, a mechanical bull and 10 stations geared towards family and children.
“The festival has music, vendors — and is a fun day at the park,” Frank said. “But we really are still focused on trying to end the stigma that surrounds this plant, as well as change the archaic, unhelpful laws that we, as an island of prohibition with everybody surrounding us changing their laws, really need to catch up on.”
They are also collecting signatures for a letter about legalizing cannabis that Tommy Chong, who is in the comedy duo Cheech and Chong, will send to President Joe Biden.
“We’re going down in history as the last state to have common sense,” Frank said.
Like Frank, event director Chris Valenzuela wants to help educate Idahoans. This is his second year in the position and this year he added 12 bands that will play throughout the day. These performers include Town of Trees, a local alternative and folk band, at 10:50 a.m. and Tomorrows Bad Seeds, an American reggae-rock band, at 8:30 p.m.
He also helped coordinate the vendors, which include Coned Pizza and Zion Cannabis, who is the title sponsor. One of the speakers Valenzuela helped choose is Aaron Ysasaga, who works with Mules Extracts in Portland. He will talk about different kinds of cannabis.
“We’re really stoked to have him out,” Valenzuela said. “In Idaho, a lot of these people haven’t been around legal cannabis, so they’re not really too familiar with some of these concentrates and how they’re being produced. That’s a huge educational piece that they should know about.”
Valenzuela wants to help educate people because growing up in Southern California, he felt like he didn’t have that information.
“Every type of messaging that you received about cannabis was something negative,” Valenzuela said, “and, really, the benefits of cannabis were just being overlooked.”
One of the misconceptions that he wants to combat is that cannabis is a gateway drug.
“In reality, cannabis being a natural plant — it’s not like any of your hard drugs,” Valenzuela said. He also said that some doctors prescribe actual gateway drugs with pain medications. “Some of those pain medications might be extremely addictive to people and they might want to get into more higher-level pain relief in illegal drugs.”
Like Valenzuela, Frank has dedicated much of her life to cannabis education. She is the founder of Moms for Marijuana International and has focused on having family-friendly activities at the 2022 Boise Hempfest.
There are ten 10 different stations aimed at families and children, which include crafts, bingo, free snacks and free massages for parents, and a puppy station with six-week-old border-doodle puppies.
“It’s to give parents an opportunity to have a fun day at the park, have their kids do something fun and normalize the conversation about cannabis,” Frank said.
For more information, go to boisehempfest.org.