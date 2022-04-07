I am cursed with this condition where if I’m not completely satisfied with the way I say something—be it in print or in normal conversation—I keep repeating it, only in different ways, until I am satisfied. It’s like an itch I struggle to reach. I’m sure it’s giga-irritating for anyone on the receiving end of my one-track brain—ask my wife—but whatever it is, it’s about to happen again. Consider yourself warned.
It concerns my opinion that appeared on this page eight weeks ago. “That Horse (and Horrors) Has Done Left the Barn,” I called it, eventually. Believe it or not, I went through a lot of other titles before I settled on that one. And sadly, the title may have been the best part of the piece. For those who never saw it, saw it but didn’t read it, or read it but had no idea as to what I was getting at, let me summarize. It was meant to be a response to something happening across America—with a special intensity here in Idaho—that I find to be utterly repulsive. Being, the hysteria Republican politicians have fomented over something that does not exist, and has never existed: the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools.
However, the argument I intended to make (but didn’t) was not that CRT education isn’t actually a real thing outside the nonsense-clogged imaginations of conservatives. (I won’t mention Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin in this column, except to say she figured prominently in the other one.) Nor did my goal (which I never reached) have anything to do with whether the dullards actually believe their children are being force-fed this (nonexistent) CRT, or (as I most strongly suspect) they just find the controversy a convenient diversion that allows them the luxury of sounding like color-blind altruists, even while they perpetuate the racist behaviors and attitudes that, as anyone whose brain isn’t a perfect storm of malfunction can see, is destroying this country.
No, what I meant to say in that prior piece (but never got around to it) was that, if you ask me, teaching CRT sounds like a damn good idea. Yes, it would be indoctrination of a sort, but so what? What, in the realm of learning stuff, isn’t indoctrination?
Is that not what raising kids is largely about? ... indoctrinating them into becoming what we deem as presentable, competent and healthy individuals? We each have our own vision of what presentable, competent and healthy would be, I understand that. But the methods we use to get them there are the same, whether we lean Left or Right or Indifferent: We repeat those things we want our darlin’s to be (or not be) until we’re either satisfied that’s what they have become (or not), or we give it up as a lost cause.
Seriously, aren’t the old banalities “Crime doesn’t pay” and “It’s wrong to tell a lie” intended to steer children into a pattern of behavior that isn’t criminal or duplicitous? And it hardly matters that, in some circles, crime actually pays quite well and duplicity is a way of life. (I have a hunch that even Donald Trump’s most devout supporters would prefer their kids not turn into little Donald Trumps.)
“Boys, you must not rape women” isn’t quite as familiar a mantra as “Look both ways before you cross the street” or “Don’t pick your nose,” but there are other, less blunt, ways of indoctrinating youngsters into not being rapists—or thieves, or serial killers, or Ponzi scheme operators—and I can’t help but think most parents, no matter their politics, welcome that indoctrination, not to mention the heartache it prevents later on if the indoctrinating works.
The indoctrination of our offspring on what to think, or what not to think, is so pervasive, it may not register on us that it is, indeed, indoctrination. But no matter what it’s called—training, guidance, persuasion, teaching, Sunday school—it can also be called “indoctrination.” Even parents who would have their off-spring be creative, outside-the-box free-thinkers must indoctrinate their babies into believing free-thinking creatively outside the box is a worthy goal, right?
Face it, unless we drop our toddlers off on a remote island and let them raise themselves, they will be indoctrinated—by family, friends, experience, and yes, by teachers. So what could be so terrible about indoctrinating them not to be racists?
Look, we can either guide kids into their futures with true things in their heads, or with false things. And while it would make no sense to fill their minds with a patchwork of lies (and denials, alternative facts, willful omissions, etc.) in less contentious matters, the Right seems adamantly intent on doing exactly that when it comes to teaching the most relevant aspects of America’s past.
The truth is that American history, from its foundations straight through to today, is saturated with racial disparity, racial division, racial injustice, and racial violence. Any curriculum that denies that truth, is a lie. A lie that will continue to sicken this nation until either the sickness is addressed, or the nation ceases to be.
We’ve tried indoctrinating with lies. That’s what brought us to where we are, those lies that too many generations of students have been led to believe. No amount of truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is, could possibly match the damage those lies have done, and continue to do, to the society that is us. Until those lies are identified, discarded, and the truth absorbed, this land and all the children of it—black, white, right, left, as well as everyone not included in those descriptions—will suffer in a multitude of ways. How can even conservatives choose that for their kids?
(Okay, that didn’t quite say it all, but it was closer. It’ll work for now. At least, until they come up with yet another way to dress their racism up as righteousness.)