“She’s fresh meat.”
Sadly, these exact words have been spoken often of a new girl in my small, mountain town. Whether said amongst girls trying to explain why so many men who have never shown interest in them are suddenly flocking to this girl’s side or among men trying to stake a claim, having a new person in town who is single is impactful enough in a small social scene for people to use words usually reserved for hungry predators. Here are a few other things often said about dating in my small, mountain town:
“The odds are good, but the goods are odd.” (Meaning that for women, the odds are good since men dominate the population, but those men are … well, odd.)
“You don’t lose your girlfriend/boyfriend, you just lose your turn.” (Meaning …well, you get the meaning.)
If these don’t paint a picture for you of the desperation and social incest associated with small-town dating, let me put on my Bob Ross hat and paint a word picture.
As a lifelong local of this small town and a woman who’s been single more often than not, I have come to the conclusion that Ketchum is saturated with so many cool, outdoorsy, motivated, beautiful women that Ketchum’s men have become so immune to the women around them — the majority of whom are interesting, attractive, and successful — that they no longer realize that these women are desirable; nay, they consider them the baseline of Ketchum. It’s only when I travel outside my weird little microcosm that I realize that while I may be a small town 4, in the real world, I’m more like a 7. Women who have jobs, snowboard, mountain bike, can change a flat tire, drink you under the table, and look good while doing it are actually something of a rarity out there, whereas here they’re a dime a dozen.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve dated. We — small town locals who have been here all along — have dated. In my experience, there are two types of people to date: someone new to town who can only build his perception of you based on his interactions with you, and people who you grew up with who have decided to toss pre-conceived notions of you built over the course of elementary, middle, and high school out the window and give you a fresh chance. Men in this latter category are much rarer to find since it appears that all people from high school decided that you were the angry chick with huge headphones on (which you only wore as a defense mechanism because you’d rather be feared than hated). For those in the latter category whom I’ve dated, I find that the base of our pyramid of things we like doing together is mostly talking shit about other people we grew up with and gossiping about what they’re doing now. Men I’ve dated in the former category are mostly interested in getting to know the town and new people and, once they’ve gotten to know the town and other people, dump you pretty quickly in favor of those things.
The Tinder scene can be surprisingly good in Ketchum — assuming you’re only looking for a one- or two-night stand with someone just passing through town. Any locals who show up on there have been swiped past many times (the app just keeps showing the same people since our pool is so limited) and, having grown up with many of them, I’m aware of things their profiles may not say. I was once confronted at my local bar by someone I had seen on Tinder and swiped no to but have also known since sixth grade. When he asked why I hadn’t matched with him, I told him it was because he’s a raging alcoholic and has a baby with a woman — both true, both decidedly NOT featured on his Tinder profile — to which he replied, “Yeah, but I’m over that (expletive).” The baby?
For the passing-through crowd (often a guy or a group of them on an Epic Pass road trip), there are a few types of Tinder profiles. There’s the guy who wants to hook up and then have you show him around the mountain or where your “pow stashes” are. Sorry bro, I’m not your tour guide. (Hypocritically, when I travel to other towns, I always get on Tinder and expect local men to show me around.) Come to think of it, pretty much all passing-through Tinder people are looking for tour guides, whether that’s of the mountain, the local bar scene, or just your bedroom. Make of these what you will, but be prepared to drop them at their Airbnb treehouse in the morning.
The method with the best success rate for finding a mate seems to be to import. By this, I mean moving somewhere for a while, finding a significant other, then convincing them to move to my town. This seems to have worked for countless couples I know and brings the added benefit of expanding the pool via the import’s friends visiting from other places.
As I bring this piece to a close, I realize I have no takeaway, no salient, poetic signing off for women in my small town to keep “fighting the good fight” or to remember they’re a big trout in a little pond. Honestly? Remember that you live here for the mountains and not for the men, no matter how burly their beards get or how many shots of fireball they offer to buy you.