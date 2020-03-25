Doing Our Part
Dear Boise Weekly Readers,
What an interesting time for me to make my debut address to our loyal audience.
Here at Boise Weekly, we have taken recommended steps to keep our families and yours safe and healthy. Therefore, we have closed our offices to the public until we feel it is appropriate and a free of potential contact with the coronavirus.
Our business is largely based on the arts and entertainment, and we all face challenging times with social distancing, and the cancellation of events and performances. Most local arts programs have closed temporarily, and all events are definitely out until later in the summer. You will see our page count become a little bit tighter in the coming weeks. As part of that belt-tightening, we will suspend the printed calendar pages. We also will be only placing the Boise Weekly in racks in grocery stores and businesses that are open during this time and we will not stock our red boxes in the interim. (Copies can also be found in the Thursday edition of the Idaho Press.) This is a temporary measure.
Please be patient with us during this difficult time. We are all in this together. We have to flatten the curve and protect our friends, family and neighbors. But, like all of you, we are looking forward to a return to normalcy.
Our Boise Weekly team has made the decision that we are going to make the best of this situation and any downtime you and your family may experience. Soon, you will see us print a great coloring section. Local artists are creating some coloring pages for us, and we also will print some local puzzles and crosswords, too. When you need to take your mind off of COVID-19, you can drift off to a therapeutic place by coloring in (or maybe outside) the lines.
But we’re also focused on more than the immediate future. Boise Weekly, in conjunction with the Idaho Press, will work hard on a $2.5 million stimulus program that we will launch in early April. This will be targeted to help our local small businesses and doing our part to help our fellow partners keep things going in a difficult time.
Rest assured that Boise Weekly is doing everything it can to ride this storm out and make sure that we continue giving you the entertainment, arts and news that you have come to expect.
—Michelle Robinson, Publisher