It has been well established in Idaho that most of our politicians are against abortion as there have been excessive amounts of anti-abortion legislation introduced and enacted here in the past year.
Not being able to seek an abortion when needed is already a huge problem in and of itself, but much of the legislation enacted this session relating to reproductive health is also going to have consequences for pregnant people who want to carry to term.
Idaho currently has some of the strictest abortion regulations in the country, with several additional laws going into effect later this year — not only do these regulations target pregnant individuals, they also target physicians and other healthcare providers.
Anyone who “assists,” “attempts” or “performs” an abortion in Idaho can be convicted of a felony and serve up to five years in prison — additionally, any healthcare worker involved may have their license revoked. To some Idaho physicians, this risk may no longer be worth it.
Bonner General Health, the only hospital in Sandpoint, Idaho, announced last month that they would no longer provide obstetrical services. The closest available labor and delivery unit is now roughly an hour away in Coeur d’Alene.
While the closure of rural hospitals and departments isn’t unheard of in Idaho, the recent anti-abortion legislation is only going to further harm these hospitals and worsen the physician shortage.
“Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving (and) recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult,” Bonner General Health said in a press release. “The Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.”
In addition to there being a lack of doctors willing to work in maternal health, Idaho’s legislature also subtly dissolved the Maternal Mortality Review Committee this session. The Maternal Mortality Review Committee was created in 2020 to track deaths in Idaho from pregnancy-related complications.
The committee needed to be renewed this session but the bill that would have done so was never sent to the house or senate to be voted on and was instead left to quietly die in committee.
In 2020, the Maternal Mortality Review Committee found that deaths due to pregnancy complications in Idaho nearly doubled from the year prior. All of the deaths were deemed preventable with more knowledge and care — “care” that is becoming more and more difficult to access.
Without this committee creating annual reports we may have no idea just how extensive the harms of abortion regulations will become.