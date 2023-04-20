Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It has been well established in Idaho that most of our politicians are against abortion as there have been excessive amounts of anti-abortion legislation introduced and enacted here in the past year.

Not being able to seek an abortion when needed is already a huge problem in and of itself, but much of the legislation enacted this session relating to reproductive health is also going to have consequences for pregnant people who want to carry to term.

Recommended for you

Load comments