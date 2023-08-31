Almost exactly one year ago I published one of my first ever opinion pieces, titled “Pride is a safe and positive environment for children,” in the Arbiter, Boise State’s student-run newspaper. The story came out following the controversy over Boise Pride scheduling a kids drag show — in it, I discuss the misguided belief held by many politicians that there is something inherently sexual about performing drag.
When I wrote the story I talked about some extremist politicians, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who want to ban drag queens from performing in public spaces. At the time, I was overwhelmingly frustrated, but I still felt like it was just a handful of right-wing extremists that harbored such harmful beliefs — but the most recent legislative session in Idaho was a rude awakening for me.
On March 2, House Bill 265 was introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives by Rep. Brent Crane. The bill, which was written by the Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative Christian organization, would make it illegal for minors to attend shows featuring "sexual conduct." When it was introduced, representatives from the Idaho Family Policy Center spoke to the House about how they wrote the bill in response to the drag shows held at Coeur d'Alene and Boise Pride last year.
This problematic bill passed the House with flying colors, in a 48-21-1 vote. Just 11 of the Republican members of the House voted against the bill alongside all of the Democrats. It's not just the far-right wanting to censor drag shows, it's a majority of conservative politicians. Fortunately, H.B. 265 was never read or voted on in the Senate, but it's very probable that similar legislation will be introduced during the next session.
This wave of transphobic and homophobic legislation, in Idaho and the entire U.S., has coincided with a significant rise in “anti-LGBTQ+ incidents,” according to a November 2022 report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, a "disaggregated data collection, analysis and crisis mapping project," according to the website. The report found that cases of violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community more than tripled between 2021 and 2022. When they introduce and enact hateful legislation, politicians also justify and perhaps even encourage, violence against queer people.
I don’t say this to scare anyone or talk anyone out of going to the Boise Pride Festival this year — quite the opposite. I think you should go and bring your friends and enjoy every second of Pride. And you should also stay together and stay safe; the Anti-Violence Project has an excellent guide with tips for staying safe at Pride festivals, which you can find on the project’s website.
If you’re still feeling apprehensive, also know that, from my experience, Pride festivals feel safe, welcoming and empowering; it’s exactly what many of us need during these trying times.