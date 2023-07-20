Big surprise — the latest controversy over our libraries is here and, like most controversies these days, it all started on Twitter.
Since July 13, the Idaho Freedom Caucus, a caucus of 13 Idaho lawmakers, and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative think tank, have both called upon the Idaho Commission for Libraries to sever ties with the American Library Association.
Founded in 1876, the American Library Association (ALA) is the oldest and largest library association in the world and, according to the website, the association was created “to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all.” The ALA provides an abundance of grants, scholarships and resources to libraries, librarians and students across the country.
In April 2022, Emily Drabinski, a Boise High School graduate, was elected as president of the ALA. At the time, Drabinski described herself on Twitter as a “Marxist lesbian.” For those unfamiliar, a “Marxist” is someone who supports the political and economic theories of Karl Marx, who is known for his critiques against capitalism.
The year-old, since deleted Tweet has, for some reason, resurfaced and received significant backlash in the past few weeks. The Montana State Library Commission voted on Tuesday, July 11, to withdraw from the ALA. Many Idahoans now want to follow suit, but this is a largely pointless effort because there aren’t many ties between the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the ALA to sever. The Idaho Commission for Libraries staff can all individually join the ALA if they choose, but the commission has no direct affiliation with the ALA.
In an article published on July 13, Anna Miller of the Idaho Freedom Foundation wrote: “Drabinski’s conclusion reveals her intent to use her power in the ALA to promote deviance and the sexualization of children.” Miller is referring to a “conclusion” that Drabinski wrote about in a 2013 paper regarding “queer theory.”
Drabinski, in her paper, encourages people to learn about queer culture and challenge the common belief that LGBTQ+ people are “deviant.” That paper is over a decade old, and still, there is a widespread misconception that there is something inherently deviant and inappropriate about LGBTQ+ culture.
The ALA has almost no influence in Idaho, but even if it did, there’s no need to cut ties with the association. There is a notable difference between making an idea available versus forcing an idea onto someone — Drabinski and the ALA help spread information and awareness, but no one is being forced to change their beliefs.