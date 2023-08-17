...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Summer vacation is soon coming to an end, and for the first time since I was 5 years old, I will not be starting school in the fall. It’s a weird feeling, but it is also quite a relief. I’m definitely enjoying having only one job after juggling classes, work, an internship, extracurriculars, etc.
More than that, however, it is a relief to finally be out of Idaho’s public school system. Having lived in Idaho my whole life, I am no stranger to the flaws within our schools — there are biases against girls and minorities, there is a severe lack of funding, there are major discrepancies between school districts. Even with all of that though, I personally had a fairly positive experience throughout my years in Idaho schools. But all of the recent attacks against K-12 education in our state make me glad to be done.
In just the last year, there have been countless policies and laws enacted in Idaho that make schools here unsafe for many kids — and adults. One such law, Senate Bill 1100, went into effect on July 1 and was designed to “protect the privacy and safety of students in public schools,” but it really has the opposite effect.
Under this law, public schools would be required to maintain two separate restrooms and changing facilities for students based on their sex assigned at birth. If a student were to encounter a transgender individual using a bathroom not correlated with their “biological sex,” they would be able to sue their school for a minimum of $5,000. Not only does this target transgender students, it also puts an intense financial burden on schools in Idaho that are already underfunded.
Fortunately, the U.S. District Court issued a legal order on Thursday, Aug. 10, granting a request to temporarily block enforcement of Senate Bill 1100. The law cannot be enforced until the lawsuit Roe v. Critchfield is decided. The lawsuit was filed in July by Lambda Legal on behalf of Boise High’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance and “Rebecca Roe,” a transgender 7th grader in the Boise School District using an alias to remain anonymous.
“The lives and wellbeing of our transgender youth in Idaho are at stake, and we are relieved that the court has put this abhorrent law on hold,” Lambda Legal Staff Attorney Kell Olson said in an Aug. 10 press release. “Transgender youth are deserving of the privacy, respect and protections afforded to other students.”
A hearing for the lawsuit, Roe v. Critchfield, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 13. As they enter the 2023-24 school year, students will be able to use the restroom they’re most comfortable in — but this could quickly change depending on the court’s decision.
Not only are these attacks on our schools dangerous, but they’re creating a lot of uncertainty for students, parents and school faculty. With new policies, laws and lawsuits, there are many unknowns for this school year — if you or someone you know is still in school, try your best to support each other, keep an eye on the current policies and stay safe.