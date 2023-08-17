Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Summer vacation is soon coming to an end, and for the first time since I was 5 years old, I will not be starting school in the fall. It’s a weird feeling, but it is also quite a relief. I’m definitely enjoying having only one job after juggling classes, work, an internship, extracurriculars, etc.

More than that, however, it is a relief to finally be out of Idaho’s public school system. Having lived in Idaho my whole life, I am no stranger to the flaws within our schools — there are biases against girls and minorities, there is a severe lack of funding, there are major discrepancies between school districts. Even with all of that though, I personally had a fairly positive experience throughout my years in Idaho schools. But all of the recent attacks against K-12 education in our state make me glad to be done.

Recommended for you

Load comments