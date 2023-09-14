Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sometimes when I read a news story, the information goes in one ear and out the other. It can be hard to keep track of the endless stream of information we get these days, but every once in awhile, I read a story that really sticks with me. One example, that still often crosses my mind, is a story I read several years ago about a woman who took an Uber to the hospital after the ambulance she called wasn’t showing up.

I can’t remember all of the details because it wasn’t the woman’s personal story that stuck with me; it was a brief sentence near the end which mentioned that emergency medical services (EMS) are not considered “essential” where she was living. Currently, there are only 13 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have passed legislation deeming EMS an essential government service.

Recommended for you

Load comments