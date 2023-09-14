Sometimes when I read a news story, the information goes in one ear and out the other. It can be hard to keep track of the endless stream of information we get these days, but every once in awhile, I read a story that really sticks with me. One example, that still often crosses my mind, is a story I read several years ago about a woman who took an Uber to the hospital after the ambulance she called wasn’t showing up.
I can’t remember all of the details because it wasn’t the woman’s personal story that stuck with me; it was a brief sentence near the end which mentioned that emergency medical services (EMS) are not considered “essential” where she was living. Currently, there are only 13 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have passed legislation deeming EMS an essential government service.
Idaho is not one of them and it shows. EMS not being an essential service in Idaho means that the state has no obligation to provide funding. Emergency medical services across Idaho are therefore run, and funded by, a wide variety of entities — it is not an efficient or effective system.
A November 2021 report published by the Idaho Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations found that 69% of EMS providers in Idaho’s rural counties are volunteers. Additionally, more than half of all EMS agency directors in the state said they have “insufficient funds to meet the needs of their community.” The report, fortunately, spurred the formation of Idaho’s EMS Sustainability Task Force — the task force has been meeting for the last year to develop legislation that would help increase EMS staff and funding.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the task force presented some of their preliminary plans for the upcoming legislative session to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee. The plans, presented by Wayne Denny, EMS Bureau Chief at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, include: deeming EMS an essential service; forming an ongoing EMS sustainability fund appropriated by the legislature; creating a “tier system” based on population and geography to distribute funds; and establishing EMS advisory regions. While this isn’t the official plan, Denny told the committee he hopes to have formal draft legislation ready in the coming weeks.
Any, and all, of these changes could make a drastic difference in the sustainability of Idaho’s emergency medical services, but the plans are similar to those that have been proposed to the legislature for more than a decade. The upcoming session needs to be different. We need to make sure that the Idaho Legislature knows that emergency medical services are supported by the public at large because anyone could wind up in an emergency; and everyone deserves the best possible care if the worst were to happen.