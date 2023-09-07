Last November, Idaho’s ballot included a constitutional amendment question regarding SJR 102, an amendment that gives the legislature the power to call themselves back into session. While I initially wasn’t sure how I’d vote, I ultimately voted to approve the amendment since Idaho was one of just a few states left whose legislature didn’t have that power — and I didn’t think leaving the power exclusively to Gov. Brad Little was a significantly better option.
Now, less than a year later, I feel pretty secure about my decision considering that the legislature desperately needs a special session to fix their earlier mistakes. Last March, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 138 which was intended to move the March presidential primary election to May. Rather than moving the election, however, H.B. 138 unintentionally eliminated the presidential primary altogether.
The situation is as ridiculous as it sounds — the state cannot currently run a presidential primary election unless the legislature passes a new bill, leaving Idaho’s political parties to hold, and fund, their own elections.
On June 24, the Idaho Republican State Central Committee voted in favor of Rule 2023-11, which establishes a presidential caucus to select the Republican presidential nominee. The rule added a stipulation that they would only hold a caucus if the legislature doesn’t reinstate the primary by Oct. 1.
Caucuses make it much more difficult for voters to participate because they must attend an in-person venue at a specified time and place. There are no exceptions for work or child care obligations, illness, travel, etc. — because of this, caucuses often have an extremely low voter turnout.
More than 225,000 Idahoans voted in the 2016 Republican presidential primary election, according to data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Comparatively, in 2012, the only year the Republican party held a presidential caucus, just under 45,000 people participated.
“It is concerning that those who care about secure elections prefer a caucus where votes are counted in barns and backyards instead of Idaho’s proven ballot process for such a critical election,” said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee in a Sept. 6 press release.
There are currently two pieces of draft legislation circulating among legislators to reestablish the presidential primary, but for either of those to even be considered, 60% of the legislature needs to agree to call a special session. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Idaho State Senate reached the required 60% in their chamber — now, the House of Representatives must do the same.
“I encourage Idahoans to put pressure on their local officials to ensure this gets resolved and we get a primary back,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said in a phone interview for an Aug. 29 Idaho Capitol Sun article by Clark Corbin.
And the clock is ticking down; the legislature only has until the Oct. 1 deadline set by the Republican party to call themselves into session. If they don’t, we’re all in for a chaotic and confusing primary election in 2024.