Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Last November, Idaho’s ballot included a constitutional amendment question regarding SJR 102, an amendment that gives the legislature the power to call themselves back into session. While I initially wasn’t sure how I’d vote, I ultimately voted to approve the amendment since Idaho was one of just a few states left whose legislature didn’t have that power — and I didn’t think leaving the power exclusively to Gov. Brad Little was a significantly better option.

Now, less than a year later, I feel pretty secure about my decision considering that the legislature desperately needs a special session to fix their earlier mistakes. Last March, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 138 which was intended to move the March presidential primary election to May. Rather than moving the election, however, H.B. 138 unintentionally eliminated the presidential primary altogether.

