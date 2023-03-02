Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho House of Representatives passed House Bill 124 along party lines on Monday, Feb. 20 to amend what forms of identification can be used in Idaho’s elections.

H.B. 124 is sponsored by Rep. Tina Lambert, who in the State Affairs committee hearing said that “voting is serious business with serious consequences … so we must reduce the ways that bad actors can commit election fraud in Idaho.”

Recommended for you

Load comments