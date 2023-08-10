In the fall of 2020 I was starting my first semester at Boise State and, like any college student would do, I entered all of soon-to-be professors into Google to find their RateMyProfessor page.
It was going fairly well until I typed in one of my political science professors, Scott Yenor, and hit enter. At the time, the first thing that came up was a 2017 article titled “Transgender activists are seeking to undermine parental rights,” written by Yenor himself. The article, which was full of transphobic remarks, didn’t sit well with me and I decided to drop his class — it was an elective anyway. It only reaffirmed to me that I had made the right choice when the BSU professor made national headlines just a few months later for calling women “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” at the 2022 National Conservatism Conference in Florida.
Yenor’s most recent endeavor, however, involved teaming up with the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) and the Claremont Institute to release a report titled “Florida’s Blueprint for K-12 Education.” The report, written by Yenor and Anna Miller from IFF, praises Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ K-12 education policies and criticizes all “critical social justice.”
The introduction of the report states: “Florida’s K–12 public education system is among the best in the country, and it has become better over the past four years. Elsewhere in the country, the education system emphasizes concepts of diversity and equity while compromising on excellence.”
The report outlines eight main ways in which critical social justice is integrated into K-12 schools across the country including culturally-responsive teaching, social-emotional learning, action civics, equity, restorative justice, student-centered education, trauma informed practices and queer theory. Many of these practices have been extensively researched and peer-reviewed, and are proven to help children in school, but Yenor and Miller firmly argue that these are extremely harmful concepts.
The report tries to emphasize that these critical social justice teachings are designed to “cultivate feelings of shame among the supposed oppressors for their whiteness or their ‘toxic masculinity.’” But this is entirely false, they are designed to bring awareness — awareness to the fact that white privilege is very real and awareness that women and minorities are still oppressed. If that makes you feel ashamed, maybe you should try to better support your community.
Unfortunately, Yenor has tenure — so despite multiple protests by the student body over the past few years, the professor still teaches courses at Boise State. For those still attending BSU, I recommend doing what I did and dropping his class — it’s impossible for a professor with prejudicial views to not let those beliefs impact their teaching or interactions with students.