Kate Jacobson

In the fall of 2020 I was starting my first semester at Boise State and, like any college student would do, I entered all of soon-to-be professors into Google to find their RateMyProfessor page.

It was going fairly well until I typed in one of my political science professors, Scott Yenor, and hit enter. At the time, the first thing that came up was a 2017 article titled “Transgender activists are seeking to undermine parental rights,” written by Yenor himself. The article, which was full of transphobic remarks, didn’t sit well with me and I decided to drop his class — it was an elective anyway. It only reaffirmed to me that I had made the right choice when the BSU professor made national headlines just a few months later for calling women “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” at the 2022 National Conservatism Conference in Florida.

