I can’t tell you how many times I heard that phrase from family, friends, professors, coworkers, etc., every time I brought up wanting to go into journalism. How much money I could make in my potential career was always a focal point in the discussion — once, I was even told, with a laugh, that I “may as well be a teacher if I’m going to make so little.”
Teaching is one of the most vital professions our society has, yet it has become synonymous with a low paying, undesirable job. And for good reason. The average salary of a public school teacher in the U.S. is $66,000, according to an April report from the National Education Association. In Idaho, the average salary is one of the lowest in the country at just $54,000, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that the state has struggled to fill teaching positions.
Unfortunately, being underpaid isn’t even the only barrier that teachers in Idaho face — many have also been dealing with attacks and threats from conservative members of the community. Last September, Karen Lauritzen, an elementary school teacher in Post Falls, was honored as the 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year. While she still technically holds the title, Lauritzen no longer teachers in the state.
Lauritzen had been teaching at Treaty Rock Elementary School for more than a decade when she was given the title of Teacher of the Year. Within a day of receiving the award, multiple conservative news outlets, such as Action Idaho, accused her of indoctrinating students with “leftist ideologies,” referring to Lauritzen’s social media posts supporting BLM, critical race theory and LGBTQ+ communities.
“I should have felt celebrated and should have felt like this is a great year, and honestly it was one of the toughest years I have ever had teaching, not only with my community but with parents questioning every decision I made as well,” Lauritzen told the Boston Globe in an Aug. 10 article. “Even after 21 years of teaching, my professional judgment was called into question more this year than it ever has in the past.”
Lauritzen told the Boston Globe that she received multiple complaints from parents for teaching “inappropriate” content, despite the fact that discussion of sexuality had already been banned by her school district. Due to the constant harassment, Lauritzen chose to leave Idaho for the upcoming school year and has instead moved to Illinois.
Our society, quite literally, would not function without teachers, yet we treat them as disposable and replaceable — but it won’t be long before there is no one left willing to replace them. So if you know a teacher, thank them and do what you can to give them support.