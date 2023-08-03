...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
For a few days in July, I was in Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) Conference. It is an organization of close to 100 alternative media organizations across the world and Boise Weekly has been a member for decades.
While there are many shared attributes between all AAN members, the one that stands out to me is a “shared tolerance for individual freedoms and social differences and an eagerness to report on issues and communities that many mainstream media outlets ignore.”
For an organization with these kinds of beliefs, I was a bit surprised to learn that the annual conference was being held in Texas, of all places. But then Graham Jarrett, the former AAN President, gave an introductory speech and spoke about why the organization chose Texas to host the conference.
“We have great Texas AAN members, like the Dallas Voice (AAN’s first LGBTQ paper), and it would hurt to turn our back on them,” Jarrett said. “We decided to come and stand strong with our Texas members and we are so happy to support them.”
One of the conference keynote speakers was Texas House Representative Julie Johnson. Johnson was elected in 2018 as an openly-gay Democrat to a district that had been consistently electing Republicans for decades. When asked how she managed to do it, she said “I just went out and talked to people.”
Johnson explained that when she was first running, she went door-to-door, knocking on the house of every single person who was a possible voter. Those personal connections went a long way in helping her win the election.
“The thing I face as a politician is that I’m stunned at how uninformed people are,” Johnson said. “I need everyone to help educate people and help them understand that their voice and vote matter, even in a state like Texas.”
Texas is a lot like Idaho. Both states have enacted sweeping legislation to limit the rights of women, minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals. It can be easy to become overwhelmed, frustrated and defeated when living in a place that is actively trying to take away your rights — and it’s even easier to walk away, choosing to go somewhere where the politics are more aligned with your own beliefs.
But walking away means turning your back on everyone being attacked and it means one less vote against these attacks — which matters more than people think. Before she was elected, the Texans living in Johnson’s district probably felt like they would never have a Democratic representative, but Johnson went and found everyone who was being harmed by Texas legislation and offered to help.
If Johnson can do that in Texas, we can do it in Idaho — when everything feels stacked against you, just don’t turn your back.