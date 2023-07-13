Headshot 1.JPG

Kate Jacobson

The Supreme Court has been quite busy these days and honestly, it’s been pretty mentally draining to try and keep up with it. It feels like there’s another decades old precedent being overturned every time I check the headlines.

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court released their decision in the case of Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College — the six-person conservative majority on the court ultimately struck down Harvard’s admissions process in a 6-3 decision. The new precedent set by this court ends affirmative action at public and private universities, meaning race cannot be taken into consideration during the admissions process and schools may not set admissions quotas based on race.

