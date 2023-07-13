The Supreme Court has been quite busy these days and honestly, it’s been pretty mentally draining to try and keep up with it. It feels like there’s another decades old precedent being overturned every time I check the headlines.
On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court released their decision in the case of Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College — the six-person conservative majority on the court ultimately struck down Harvard’s admissions process in a 6-3 decision. The new precedent set by this court ends affirmative action at public and private universities, meaning race cannot be taken into consideration during the admissions process and schools may not set admissions quotas based on race.
When asked how Boise State is responding to the decision, Director of Media Relations Mike Sharp released the following statement: “We are working with our General Counsel’s office to understand (the) Supreme Court ruling on university admission practices. Boise State’s admissions decisions are based on academic achievement, consistent with state law that preceded the ruling. We have and will continue to care for all members of our Bronco community.” Similar statements were released by other Idaho colleges, including the University of Idaho.
In 2020, Governor Brad Little signed a bill into law which banned affirmative action at Idaho’s universities, which has led to claims that the recent Supreme Court decision won’t have any impact on Idahoans. However, a Washington Post article from June 19 reviews over 30 years of admissions data from the states with their own affirmative action bans, including Idaho — the data shows that states without affirmative action have a higher overrepresentation of white students at their universities than their counterparts. Additionally, Hispanic students in these states are significantly more underrepresented compared to each state’s Hispanic population.
While universities can claim that they don’t take race into account, the reality is that race constantly affects the opportunities one is given and minorities are regularly put at a disadvantage. Affirmative action has, for four decades, been the only way to ensure minorities are equally represented in higher education.
The ending of affirmative action may not change any of Idaho’s laws, but it does reinforce the current law which is proven to disadvantage minority students — and now, these students who are turned away from Idaho schools cannot go elsewhere in hopes of finding a school who does use affirmative action.
“With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, the majority announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in the court’s dissent. “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”