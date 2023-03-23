Last September, Boise Pride experienced the loss of several major donors, including Zions Bank and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, after announcing that the festival would include a children’s drag performance.
The Idaho GOP’s official Twitter account tweeted out that “the sexualization of children is wrong,” in reference to the kids’ drag show and urged sponsors to pull funding. Now, Idaho’s legislature is taking this sentiment to the extreme by attempting to ban all public performances of drag.
First introduced on March 2, House Bill 265 would “prohibit the use of public facilities and public assets for sexual exhibitions,” including drag shows, and would also require private venues showing “sexually provocative” content to ID all audience members to ensure minors are not present.
H.B. 265 grants children and their parents the grounds to sue for $10,000 for each violation of the bill.
If passed, this bill could impact countless venues across the state, including the Morrison Center at Boise State University, and would even affect the plays and shows put on by public high schools.
In the House debate, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel expressed that this bill is a dangerous violation of the First Amendment.
The language of this bill “could cover cheerleading routines, performances of musicals like ‘Grease’ or ‘Rent’ or any number of mainstream shows that we go see,” Rubel said.
Proponents of the bill argued that the only goal of this bill is to keep children safe, with Rep. Bruce Skaug saying its purpose is to “protect children from perverts.”
Despite these arguments, it’s clear that the overall purpose of this bill is to attack the LGBTQ+ community, specifically drag performers — H.B. 265 was initially written by representatives from the Idaho Family Policy Center, who explicitly stated that they created this bill in response to the drag shows that have been held each year at Boise Pride.
On March 7, H.B. 265 passed the House with 48 in favor and 21 opposed, and the bill now awaits a vote in the Senate.