The Nampa school board voted to remove 22 books from the districts libraries on Monday May, 11.

In her best-selling novel “Speak,” young adult author Laurie Halse Anderson wrote, “Censorship is the child of fear and the father of ignorance.” Since the American Library Association (ALA) and Association of American Publishers helped launch Banned Books Week (BBW) 40 years ago, that dysfunctional family of censorship has unfortunately grown larger and more vociferous. Across the United States, this past year has brought a staggering increase in book challenges, bans, and other attacks on the right to read and academic freedom.

Most efforts to curtail access to books involves younger readers at schools and public libraries. There are recurrent themes to such challenges that result in the muting of voices from outside the so-called “mainstream” of American society. According to the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, the top ten most challenged books in recent years are by or about marginalized peoples, including BIPOC and LQBTQIA+ authors and characters; these books typically address complex, challenging issues such as sexuality, abuse, and violence; or they simply use profanity. Some of the books reference traumatic realities in people’s lives, others question the societal status quo on issues from police violence to heteronormativity or identity politics. Regardless, all are important works of literature, including many artistic and broadly appealing comics that have something to teach us, especially in educational settings. However, increasingly, parents and local community members around the country disagree.

As Banned Books Week Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary, It’s Time to Unequivocally Condemn Censorship

