It’s fashionable these days to beat up on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Meta’s newly introduced LLaMA, but lesser algorithms are beginning to get their fair share of criticism, as well. Specifically, the algorithms that select what music pops up uninvited into your Spotify, Apple and Amazon Prime playlists. It’s not because we’re being exposed to s***y music — although there *is* that — so much as it is the increasing evidence that streaming media platforms are gaming the system against new and emerging artists.
Recent months have seen a new wave of streaming music service criticisms coming from artists, labels and even politicians. One of the prime movers is, in fact, the British Parliament, who commissioned a 122-page, 694-footnote report titled “The Economy of Music Streaming.” While far from conclusive, the study does raise a number of concerns that algorithms are, in fact, being used to create an uneven playing field, so much so that it advised the government to take immediate action.
“We have deep concerns about the position of the major music companies and call on the Government to support the independent sector,” the report concluded. “We recommend a broad yet comprehensive range of legislative reforms and regulatory interventions to deal with these issues.”
Back in the real world, the possibility of such interventions remains negligible. In the U.S., the UK, and throughout Europe, the clear and present danger of choice is TikTok, as politicians and pundits issue dire warnings that our user data is being given to the Chinese government instead of the multinational corporations to whom it rightfully belongs.
Still, the criticism of current streaming music practices continues. Earlier this year, Universal Music Group chief Lucian Grainge called upon the industry to adopt a yet-to-be specified new model that “supports all artists — DIY, indie and major.” Sincere or not, it’s an interesting statement coming from the chairman and CEO of a company that controls more than 30% of the world’s music, including artists who occupied four of the five top positions on Spotify’s 2022 most-streamed music ranking.
Meanwhile, the UK’s Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation chimed in last month with “The Impact of Algorithmically Driven Recommendation Systems on Music Consumption and Production.” Such algorithms, they warned, could reflect “biases that may subsequently reduce new music discovery, homogenize taste and disempower self-releasing artists.”
Granted, major labels have been doing all of those things since they first came into existence. But streaming media didn’t get in on the act until two decades ago, when Pandora unveiled its “Music Genome Project.” Early adopters were allowed to choose a single track, which the streaming service’s AI would dutifully play for them before setting out on its own musical journey, with each subsequent selection determined by a mathematical analysis of some 450 musical “genes” that had been identified by the company’s “team of trained musicologists.”
Think of it as The Six Degrees of Ed Sheeran or, back in those days, Coldplay. If, for example, a subscriber wanted to hear Sleater-Kinney’s "The Ballad of the Ladyman,” it was only a matter of time before they were led to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.” Choose Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" and, within the hour, you would likely hear OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” Opt for Alice Coltrane’s “Turiya and Ramakrishna,” and the team of trained musicologists would be sent back to the drawing board.
When it comes to the art of persuasion, music algorithms have since become much more sophisticated, subtle and patient. The journey from Weyes Blood to Ed Sheeran begins with a single step, and continues with however many more are necessary.
Which is not to say the AIs are acting on their own volition. After all, they’re just following orders.
Recently, at its second-ever “Stream On” event, Spotify touted various promotional tools that it’s making available to record companies, including a pay-to-play scheme in which they can inform the streaming service’s algorithm about priority releases in exchange for a 30% reduction in royalty rates.
Better still, the company introduced its latest technological marvel, a personalized artificial intelligence-powered deejay that will play you a “perfect selection of music, enriched with relevant context, in a stunningly realistic AI voice.”
Spotify calls it “an AI DJ in your pocket,” which is kind of creepy. Still, I tried it out and was immediately impressed by how much the voice does sound like an AI.
“I know what you listen to,” it told me, “I can see you playing Gerry Rafferty every day.”
Which was weird, since, as far as I know, I haven’t heard a Gerry Rafferty song in ages. But like a schizophrenic wedding deejay attempting to clear the dance floor at all costs, my personalized AI deejay went on to play “Baker Street,” followed by All Them Witches’ “Wooden Ships,” Van Halen’s “Jump,” Arlo Park’s “Impurities,” Captain Beefheart’s “Bat Chain Puller,” a live version of The Mama & The Papas’ “This Is Dedicated to the One I Love” and I lost track after that.
How all this will lead to Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, I have no idea. But I know it’s just a matter of time.