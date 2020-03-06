Updated Post:
Boise Weekly's access to its Twitter account has been restored, and the offending tweets have been logged and deleted. We'd like to thank the many people who called and emailed with messages of support, and apologize to anyone who may have been offended by our Twitter activity today.
Original Post:
Some of you may have noticed that one of Boise Weekly's social media feeds has been, well, a bit erratic lately.
On Friday morning, someone accessed our Twitter account and began making posts that are inconsistent with our paper's mission, values and tone. The activity is malicious, in poor taste, and may be offensive to many people who follow us.
For that, we are deeply sorry. We at Boise Weekly are distraught that someone would act with so little regard for our paper and our readers.
We will update this story once access to our Twitter account has been restored and the offending posts have been removed. We apologize for any confusion.