The 86 List
Not long ago, I came across a disturbing scene while on my way to meet some friends downtown. A bartender stood at the door of a local watering hole, urging a man slouched against the jamb to quit the establishment. The bartender, fists clenched at her hips, was flustered, at a loss as to what to do.
“So just close the door,” the drunken patron kept repeating to her.
He finally left, and I later noticed him stumbling from bar to bar on Main Street, getting the boot from every one of them. The so-called 86 list is real, but I didn’t know how real it was until staff writer Xavier Ward and BW intern Lauren Berry set out to write about it. What they discovered goes by the name “The Syndicate”—a group chat that includes practically every bartender in town. Act out in one bar, and your photo or description could end up there, and less-than-polite patrons could end up going much, much farther afield for their next beverage than the place next door.
Not every bar has set rules for what kind of behavior gets people eighty-sixed, and The Syndicate isn’t the only list in town. Take, for example, Ted Challenger, whose bars scan drivers licenses, and whose in-house do-not-enter list, longer than 200 banned people, unites each of his three bars. Xavier and Lauren’s story takes readers behind the counter for an insider’s look into how bartenders decide what flies and what falls at their establishments, and how they talk to each other. It’s a fascinating and enlightening read. You’ll find it on pages 6-8.
On another note, you may have noticed some changes to the Boise Weekly website. The new look and updated functionality are on purpose, but as with any change in technology, there have been hiccups, and we’re working as quickly as we can to resolve them. We appreciate your patience and continued support.
—Harrison Berry, Editor