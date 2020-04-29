The Dalai Lama, Craft Beer and College Grads
In a recent guest piece in Time, the Dalai Lama wrote about the natural relationships between people and what that entails: “We buddhists believe that the entire world is independent,” he wrote. “That is why I often speak about universal responsibility.” Compassion, he added, is a far more useful feeling to hold in a time of crisis than fear or anger.
I’ve thought a lot about that lately. Since the breakout of COVID-19 in America, I’ve seen people care for themselves in new ways and, at a distance, care for others. Some people have taken up new hobbies and projects, while others wait out the storm journaling or discovering the joys of The Good Place on Netflix. They all have different ways they’ve decided to spend their time, but what these have in common is a shared responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe and, as much as possible, comfortable.
This nexus of responsibility and compassion was a feature of craft beer culture long before COVID-19 arrived on the scene. April has been Idaho Craft Beer month, and on page 9, I explore the unusual spirit of collaboration between people within the craft beer business, which has suffered terribly around the country. As taprooms have closed, brewers, hop-growers and processors have worked together to make sure that when the Great Confinement comes to an end, we can all return to enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Then, on page 6, Arianna Creteau has written a marvelous piece about how Boise State University has given graduating students a postponed live graduation ceremony, but also made plans for a virtual experience this spring. Creteau spoke with a first-generation college graduate and a Top Ten Scholar about their experiences, and how they’d like their academic achievements to be honored.
Students aren’t the only people in town feeling a little left behind during the pandemic. Small businesses, many of them restaurants, have applied for financial assistance as their businesses are closed, and on page 10, Tracy Bringhurst digs into why that assistance, to an alarming extent, has been delayed and withheld.
—Harrison Berry, Editor