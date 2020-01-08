Tacos and Iran, Oh My!
Last week, Boise Weekly Senior Staff Writer Xavier Ward attended a rally protesting the possible consequences of President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. For those protesters, the Jan. 3 killing marked a possible precursor to armed conflict between the U.S. and Iran—a terrifying thought, considering that the U.S. wars in the Middle East are commonly described as “endless,” and America has enough problems as it is.
There were counter-demonstrators as well, rallying around the idea that Soleimani was a threat to members of the American armed services who was planning to more violence and intrigue. When I dug into the issue, it was clear Soleimani was a longtime adversary responsible for many deaths, but I believe it’s incumbent on our leaders to make measured responses to anti-American aggression, and act with our long-term interests in mind.
Senior Staff Writer Xavier Ward digs even deeper, looking at what Idaho’s congressional delegation has said about the assassination, and how that’s at odds with the mixed reception of the news of Soleimani’s killing in the Gem State. Find his full report on page 5.
Finally, on pages 6 and 7, Rebecca De Leon and Grant Breidenbach wrap up their three-part series on Treasure Valley taco trucks. It turns out that there are few Spanish-language business resources for those taco trucks, many of which are operated by families. Through sometimes years of trial and error, these small businesses have survived and become community favorites, but De Leon and Breidenbach’s reporting begs the question: If more resources were geared toward Spanish-speaking business owners, how might that affect their enterprises’ success?
—Harrison Berry, Editor