Many of you have read my stories over the years in the Idaho Press — or perhaps even in "that other paper" a long time ago — and more recently in Boise Weekly.
I have been the proud editor of Boise Weekly for going on two years.
Now, as we all know, and have heard it said over and over and over and over again, these past few years have been, to say it in the most delicate way, challenging. For everyone and everything on the planet.
Boise Weekly made its way through the pandemic, with a skeleton crew for which we should all be thankful — I'm looking at you, Jason Jacobsen and Tracy Bringhurst. But — and this is a big "but" — because it is a weekly newspaper that features arts, entertainment, food and culture, we have never fully recovered. All you have to do is look at our masthead to see names disappearing. And yet. And yet. And yet and yet and yet.
We love the Boise Weekly. We love the Boise Weekly so much we are not going to let it go.
So all of us at Idaho Press and Boise Weekly are putting our arms around this legendary community icon that is a staple, dare I say a bastion of independent journalism. We have come up with a plan to not only keep Boise Weekly alive, but to make it even better. And bigger. And able to reach more people.
Here's the plan: Boise Weekly will maintain a weekly presence and will publish in the Idaho Press as a standalone Boise Weekly section every Thursday. Local artists will remain on our cover page as our BW signature and brand. (Did you know Boise Weekly is the only alt weekly in the entire U.S. of A. to feature artists work on its covers?) And, as always, we will bring you stories and features on the arts, culture, food and entertainment of the Treasure Valley.
Monthly, on the last Thursday of the month, Boise Weekly will publish as a free, edgy, alt-weekly tab, as it always has. Only now, it will be bigger and hopefully, better. The ever irascible Bill Cope will continue to be irascible, and our other BW regulars will be there, too: Minerva Jayne, George Prentice, Matt Gelsthorpe, Rick Just and our favorite cartoon, Tom Tomorrow.
We're also keeping Free Will Astrology, our BW calendar and puzzles. On our IP Boise Weekly versions, we will publish our New York Times crossword puzzles as an e-edition page, totally downloadable and printable for your pencil pleasure.
Now, I know this is a lot to take in and admittedly, there will be a few kinks to iron out along the way, but I am so happy to be able to say:
Boise Weekly ain't going anywhere!
And thank you, dear loyal readers, as always, for your love and support.