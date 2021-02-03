Hello Boise,
Before I get into this edition of the Boise Weekly, I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Tracy Bringhurst, and I’ll be the reporter filling the pages for the foreseeable future with the help of interns and our art director, Jason Jacobsen.
Recently, I was looking through old copies of the Weekly here at the office and was struck by how arts-oriented the paper was at its inception. Although it has since grown into much more, that’s the direction I’m hoping we can fall back into. For a small city, Boise is full of wonderfully creative musicians, artists, restaurants and people who make it a great place to live, and I’m excited to focus the paper on our vibrant community.
Of course, we at the Weekly will still strive to keep readers informed of current events and news, but we will be working to bring stories that highlight local art, music, food and culture. That being said, the print issues will be smaller in the near future because of pandemic-related challenges, but we’ll update content online often.
Our main story this week, on page 4, is on an upcoming Boise tradition, the Flying M’s Valentine for Aids Auction. The event is 28 years old, and this year is titled “Love You From Over Here.” Although COVID is changing the way it’s operating, the pandemic didn’t stop it from happening.
On page 5 our intern Fay Castronova talked to the Record Exchanges’ Chad Dryden about Bob Dylan’s new release and why the store is so excited about it. Even in his golden years, the singer is still exciting fans with his music.
Finally, in celebration of Black History Month, the Find, on page 6, is a new book released at Rediscovered Books on Feb. 2 titled “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019.” It’s an informative read of American history as told by 90 Black American authors. We at Boise Weekly hope that people can spend time this month learning about the African Diaspora and Black American history.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst, reporter