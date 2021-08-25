Phone call
Ah, the weekends. Brunch. Bicycle rides on the Greenbelt. Sitting at the M with a new book and surreptitiously people watching. Doing the New York Times crossword.
… And answering a phone call that could very well save a life.
I am a crisis phone responder for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. And every Saturday, I take a four-hour shift and answer the phones. And listen.
It’s not something to be taken lightly and there are times when I have been shaken. But the rewards are unfathomable. Worth it? You bet.
Hotline responders get 56 hours of training and are not alone on a call — a mental health professional is always there to help if and when you might be searching for the right words.
The reason I’m telling you all of this, dear readers, is that the hotline is calling for volunteers. Due to an increase in calls.
You can apply to be a responder at: idahosuicideprevention.org/volunteer.
And if volunteering isn’t your thing but you’d still like to support the hotline, there are two fundraisers coming up — the Strength 2 Strive Walk-A-Thon for Suicide Prevention is 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 — 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. It’s an all-nighter “during the hours suicide rates are at their highest.” Go to strength2thrive.org.
There’s also the Semicolon Tattoo Event, noon — 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise. Get a cool semicolon tattoo for just $50. The semicolon symbolizes a pause and “the decision to continue the story.”
As for stories this week, we’ve got a doozy of a pub. Tracy Bringhurst introduces you to the Boise Pet Helper on page 4.
I wrote up a little ditty on Boise Phil’s upcoming season with events at Bogus and the Morrison Center to look forward to, page 6.
On page 7, Bringhurst pens a piece on a new nomad art gallery called “VACANCY.”
Next, she brings on the Noise twice with an exclusive interview with Perfume Genius and an interview and Treefort preview on Wild Pink.
We’ve also got a couple of new voices chiming in on our BW pages. First, on page 11, is Marissa Lovell talking about some cool patio hangouts.
And on page 24, introducing our new History Corner, is Rick Just. His tale will, at the very least, raise an eyebrow. Or two.
Our regulars are here, too: the sensational Minerva Jayne ‘schools’ a reader with some sage advice, and the calendar will tell you when to go where. Check out the fuzzy furries (there’s a bunny!), our top 10 lists, astrology and puzzles, too.
Comments? Questions? Thoughts? I’ll take ‘em. jhuff@boiseweekly.com.
— Jeanne Huff, editor