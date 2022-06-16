Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past several years or so, we here in the U.S. of A. have been having a moment. Turbulent, eye-popping, shocking, head-shaking, earth-shattering, unbelievable events have rolled across our horizon, some global (pandemic), some pertinent to our 50 states alone (gun violence, racial strife and horrific violence and unnecessary deaths, The Big Lie, conspiracy theories run amok — and more I’m sure that are not coming to mind right now).
Oh, yeah, I almost forgot — we also saw (with our very own eyes) our fellow countrymen violently attack the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to stave off the official counting of electors that is part and parcel of our traditional peaceful transfer of power.
And now, the Congressional Hearings are underway to determine if our former President is responsible. So far, the testimony has been riveting. I encourage all of you BW readers to try and watch as much as you can. This is history in the making and we are in the audience.
I am old enough to remember watching The Watergate Hearings. I remember that I became of voting age during that summer of ‘73 — and feeling the weight of that responsibility on my shoulders with each passing day.
My takeaway: Every vote counts and no matter which side of the political divide you fall on, we all should be invested in the future of our democracy.
