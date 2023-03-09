...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Festivalgoers in lavish costumes walk up and down Grove Street in downtown Boise during Treefort 10. Treefort 11 is slated for March 22-26.
In just 13 days, roughly 20,000 revelers will converge in downtown Boise and spill over into Julia Davis Park and beyond, transforming our fair city into the biggest party of the year. More than 500 bands will perform in dozens of venues sprinkled from hither to yon. And speaking of 13 — this year there are 13 forts to bedazzle attendees with food, drink, yoga, storytelling, films, comedy, art, music and drag. There’s a fort for kids, hackers, skaters. For those who imbibe, more than 50 wines will be featured and 60 breweries (better dig out your Alefort or Treefort cups). Hundreds of new friends and thousands of new memories will be made. And the stories we’ll all tell when the circus leaves town? Countless.
In order to rev up for this once-a-year mother-of-’em-all events, Boise Weekly has some stories of our own to tell. Inside this issue, we showcase a couple of bands you might want to put on your personalized Treefort App schedule: Doggface (yes, that cranberry juice swigging skateboarder) and 208 Natives will bring their style of old-school hip-hop.
Wanna know how to get around to all the things you want to do and see? Check out our story on the Treeline circulator bus.
But while you do your Treefort walkabouts, look around and you will see art on windows throughout the Treefort kingdom.
And while we are getting geared up for partying down, we are also paying homage to some other notable happenings. George Prentice has a preview on the Sun Valley Film Festival. A new and national climbing competition is coming our way. The Boise Phil and BCT are teaming up for a free family event. And — may the force be with us — the Discovery Center is bringing Star Wars to town.
We’ve also got Kat’s take about what’s going on with our eye-popping legislators, news stories on a couple of recent protests, and all of our usual suspects in the back pages: Find, History Corner, the top 10s — and, bonus, two whole pages of the BW calendar. You’re welcome.