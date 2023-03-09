Treefort-8.jpg

Festivalgoers in lavish costumes walk up and down Grove Street in downtown Boise during Treefort 10. Treefort 11 is slated for March 22-26.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

It’s all in the numbers, baby. Treefort, that is.

In just 13 days, roughly 20,000 revelers will converge in downtown Boise and spill over into Julia Davis Park and beyond, transforming our fair city into the biggest party of the year. More than 500 bands will perform in dozens of venues sprinkled from hither to yon. And speaking of 13 — this year there are 13 forts to bedazzle attendees with food, drink, yoga, storytelling, films, comedy, art, music and drag. There’s a fort for kids, hackers, skaters. For those who imbibe, more than 50 wines will be featured and 60 breweries (better dig out your Alefort or Treefort cups). Hundreds of new friends and thousands of new memories will be made. And the stories we’ll all tell when the circus leaves town? Countless.

