Many of you have read my stories over the years in the Idaho Press — or perhaps even in "that other paper" a long time ago — and more recently in Boise Weekly.
I have been the proud editor of Boise Weekly for going on two years.
Now, as we all know, and have heard it said over and over and over and over again, these past few years have been, to say it in the most delicate way, challenging. For everyone and everything on the planet.
Boise Weekly made its way through the pandemic, with a skeleton crew for which we should all be thankful — I'm looking at you, Jason Jacobsen and Tracy Bringhurst. But — and this is a big "but" — because it is a weekly newspaper that features arts, entertainment, food and culture, we have never fully recovered. And yet …
We love the Boise Weekly so much we are not going to let it go.
All of us at Idaho Press and Boise Weekly are putting our arms around this legendary community icon that is a staple, dare I say a bastion of independent journalism. We have come up with a plan we hope will make it even better. And bigger. And able to reach more people.
Here's the plan: Boise Weekly will maintain a weekly presence and will publish in the Idaho Press as a standalone Boise Weekly section on Thursdays. Local artists will remain on our cover page as our BW signature and brand. (Did you know Boise Weekly is the only alt weekly in the entire U.S. of A. to feature artists' work on its covers?)
And, as always, we will bring you stories and features on the arts, culture, food and entertainment of the Treasure Valley.
In addition, on the last Thursday of the month, Boise Weekly will publish as the free, edgy, alt-weekly tab as it always has. Only now, it will be bigger and hopefully, better. The ever irascible Bill Cope will continue to be irascible, and our other BW regulars will be there, too: Minerva Jayne, George Prentice, Matt Gelsthorpe, Rick Just and our favorite cartoon, Tom Tomorrow.
We're also keeping Free Will Astrology, our BW calendar and puzzles, in print and/or online.
Now, I know this is a lot to take in and admittedly, there will be a few kinks to iron out along the way, but I am so happy to be able to say: Boise Weekly is here to stay.
And thanks to you all for your love and support.
OK, before I sign off, I have two requests: 1. Pick up one of those award-winning banned books you've been hearing about and give it a read, support the First Amendment. 2. If you are an artist or arts org and you've been procrastinating on getting in your submission for our Cover Auction Grant, better s**t or get off the pot — the deadline is Feb. 28. Go to boiseweekly.com to submit.
Also, Emporium, our compendium of the arts, is inside!