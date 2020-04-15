Now Is the Time to Get Creative
Last week, I read some disturbing news: The San Francisco Art Institute, founded in 1871, shut its doors for good, citing financial difficulties. It isn’t alone; galleries and art schools now fly through some of the choppiest air they’ve ever seen, and many of them have opted to shutter.
Such closures are tragedies, but art itself glides on, propelled by people’s innate desires to build, create, design and explore. A good example of this is something I saw stapled to a phone pole just the other day: a cloth print of a single person in the foreground, and a “virtual hug” in the background, one of several similar prints designed by Wendy Blickenstaff.
Wendy doesn’t sign her prints, and I wondered who’d made the prints until a conversation with Surel’s Place Programming Director Jodi Eichelberger. It turns out that Wendy submitted her work to Surel’s Place’s Panoramic Project, a broadcast, print and online exhibition designed to shine a spotlight on artists of all ages, abilities and media who now work primarily from home. Head to boiseweekly.com for more on that story, and how anyone can contribute.
The creativity continues in this week’s issue. On page 6, Tracy Bringhurst speaks with business owners who, facing hard times, have departed from how they normally do business in order to provide goods and services to their customers. Then, on page 17, she returns with a slew of stories: The Record Exchange moving and shaking in Boise’s music scene, and how the music of John Prine, recently dead, has affected Boise band Tylor and the Train Robbers.
And now, I have some hard news. This will be Xavier Ward’s last week as a staff writer for Boise Weekly Xavier came aboard in mid-2019 as this paper underwent some dramatic changes, and has been a stalwart writer during his time here. If you see him, buy him a beer. Read his stories on pages 7 and 8.
—Harrison Berry, Editor