Yes, your vote does count

On Aug. 2, Kansas voters came out in droves to cast their ballots to preserve the state’s constitution and women’s healthcare rights to safe abortions. This was in a red state. People showed up: 50% of those registered to vote, voted. That made all the difference and while it was an eye-popping headshaker to skeptics, shocking to some — it was the sign that so many thought they would never see, proof that yes, if you really care enough and if there are enough of you who care, and if you actually show up to the polls — your voice will be heard. You can make a difference.

