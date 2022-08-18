On Aug. 2, Kansas voters came out in droves to cast their ballots to preserve the state’s constitution and women’s healthcare rights to safe abortions. This was in a red state. People showed up: 50% of those registered to vote, voted. That made all the difference and while it was an eye-popping headshaker to skeptics, shocking to some — it was the sign that so many thought they would never see, proof that yes, if you really care enough and if there are enough of you who care, and if you actually show up to the polls — your voice will be heard. You can make a difference.
Your vote counts.
Here at Boise Weekly, we’ve been inviting the Babe Vote kids in on Thursdays, making our offices a voter registration site. Shiva Rajbhandari, a senior at Boise High School and one of the get-out-the-vote founders, said the group was named to be an action. “The idea is you’re a babe — any gender can be a babe. And you can vote. … It’s like an order. Babe vote.”
So far, over the past few years, the group has registered thousands of voters and helped nearly as many get absentee ballots. I’m proud to report some of those happened here at BW.
And not one to rest on his laurels, Rajbhandari, who turns 18 on Aug. 30, making him eligible to hold office, is running for one of the open seats on the Boise School Board in Race 4, against incumbent Steve Schmidt. You may wonder what a high school kid could bring to the table, but even though he’s young, he’s already accrued some pretty hefty cred. Besides helping found Babe Vote, he, along with eight other students, caught climate activist and actor Jane Fonda’s eye — she ponied up some serious money to fund a Boise State University class for them on the topic. He’s also the youth engagement coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League. On his website (yes, he has his own website) he says that he’s been a community organizer since 9th grade, “working for quality climate education, clean energy in schools, voting rights, and education funding. … I believe that students deserve a voice in their education.”
Seems to me that now that we know and have seen the proof of it in action (thanks, Kansas, my home state, proud of you) we ought to take his call to action seriously — and get out there and, babe — vote. First, is the Boise School Board on Sept. 6. That’s coming right up. As Rajbhandari says: “Stay tuned and hang loose, we’ve got work to do, Boise!”
Lots of good stuff in our pages this week, hope you read it all.