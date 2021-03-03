Women’s Day, new museum exhibit and a talk with Interfaith’s director
Local nonprofit Interfaith Sanctuary provides many different services to adults and children. Its Emergency Shelter Program helps people out on a nightly basis, and the Supportive Services Program provides assistance to people in a variety of ways with the intent of people moving out of a shelter and into a more permanent situation. Interfaith is hoping to move to a bigger location on State Street, but that move has been met with some opposition, and people living in the neighborhood have voiced concerns.
On page 4 of this week’s edition, Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers answers some questions about the move. Then on page 5, there’s a great story about a mom and son who decided to start a nonprofit to feed people in need, called the Free Eats Project.
In other news, Idaho International Women’s Day is March 8, and our intern Fay Castronova gets some details about the event on page 6.
Finally, also on page 6, Fay returns with a great story on the Boise Art Museum’s new exhibit.
